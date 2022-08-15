Virginia football position previews: Quarterbacks

He departed Scott Stadium following Saturday’s scrimmage with the confirmation he needed.

“I just felt smooth,” Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong said.

The Cavaliers’ left-handed signal-caller played only a pair of series in the contest, but both resulted in touchdowns for UVa’s offense — an operation Armstrong classifies as versatile under the direction of new coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings.

Since their arrival this past winter, Armstrong, who set school single-season records for passing yards, total offense and passing touchdowns last fall, has immersed himself in mastering the system.

“Honestly, within this last week I just feel like I really have a good grasp,” Armstrong said Saturday, exactly three weeks from the Hoos’ season-opening bout on Sept. 3 against Richmond. “Like, thoroughly a good grasp of it.”

He said thinking before a snap about what the rest of the offense has to do on a given play has been eliminated. He’s taken enough reps in practice and studied the playbook plenty to already know exactly what the responsibilities of others are when he receives the play call from Kitchings.

Armstrong said he’s made strides in identifying the correct protection decisions for the offensive line, too.

“I can just dissect what the defense is doing and I can get the ball out,” Armstrong said.

Said first-year quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb: “As soon as the signal comes in, he can spit it out to the guys and roll with it.”

Armstrong said what he’s understood about the concepts Elliott and Kitchings have designed is he won’t have to improvise as frequently as he did last season when he threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns and also led the Cavaliers with nine rushing scores.

He said Elliott and Kitchings have set the quarterback up well.

“You don’t have to do too much,” Armstrong explained. “Like last year, I had to make a lot of throws and a lot of plays, and the pressure was kind of on my shoulders to make that play … but with this offense, we get a call and I play within it. It’s all I’ve got to do. You don’t have to overthink it. You get your call. You make your reads and figure out what you’re doing.”

The fifth-year senior said he’s tried to help accelerate backup quarterback Jay Woolfolk’s understanding of the offense ever since Woolfolk rejoined the Cavaliers earlier in the summer after spending the spring as a relief pitcher for the baseball team.​

Woolfolk said Lamb, Armstrong and fellow reserve quarterback Jared Rayman have each had a role in doing so.

Elliott said Woolfolk was “electric” during Saturday’s scrimmage and, “the biggest thing that surprised me seeing it in the live situation without the [non-contact] orange jersey on was his speed and change of direction.”

Said Woolfolk: “I’ve got a lot of things to work on and Coach Lamb will tell you that. Coach Elliott will tell you that. I’ve got a lot of things to improve on, but I’m thankful for them and they give me a lot of feedback to where I can learn a lot, because if you tell somebody that they’re doing good every single day, they’re not going to learn. So, I’m glad Coach Elliott and Coach Lamb tell me what I do wrong, because that’s the only way I can learn.”

He said in practice, each quarterback will usually take four snaps in a row before coming off the field, and noted whenever he comes off either Lamb or Armstrong is there to greet him with a coaching point, a compliment or a tip.

Armstrong said he feels like he’s benefited from spending time tutoring Woolfolk.

“Coaching is a good way of learning yourself,” Armstrong said.

Behind Armstrong and Woolfolk, Rayman is in his junior season and according to his quarterback teammates, he understands the offense well. Freshman Davis Lane Jr. is still learning, but had the benefit of enrolling early and going through spring drills with the Cavaliers. Fellow freshman Delaney Crawford was part of the most recent signing class like Lane, and Lamb said Crawford, “is pretty athletic. He can put his foot in the ground and go.”

UVa has added four first-year walk-ons at the position as well, including Grady Brosterhous, a former commitment to FCS Davidson.

“All those guys, they’ve got to grow up and grow up fast,” Elliott said of the quarterbacks after Armstrong and Woolfolk. The coach said UVa would determine a pecking order below the starter and the backup as the season nears.