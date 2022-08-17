Virginia football position previews: Offensive line

Derek Devine has played at Virginia longer than any of his fellow offensive linemen, and the fifth-year senior has witnessed an overhaul of the front like this one work before.

“We can be good and we can be young at the same time,” Devine said. “They’re not mutually exclusive.”

He’s not naïve. Devine knows the Cavaliers lack experience. He’s never started a game previously, but could do so week after week this fall.

Their most seasoned offensive lineman is Dartmouth transfer John Paul Flores, who started 20 games for the Ivy League program and is currently preparing in training camp for the jump in competition level. Outside of Flores, though, of the seven others in the mix for playing time this year, only Jonathan Leech has started before. He filled in at left tackle against Miami and at right tackle against Georgia Tech last year.

The rest — sophomores Ty Furnish, Logan Taylor, Noah Josey, Jestus Johnson III and Charlie Patterson — haven’t logged significant game action.

But Devine points to the first two years he spent at UVa. During those seasons, in which the Cavaliers earned berths to the Belk Bowl and the Orange Bowl, they started linemen like freshman Ryan Nelson and sophomore Chris Glaser in 2018 and then sophomores Bobby Haskins and Olu Oluwatimi in 2019.

“They were all second-years or rising third-years and they were great,” Devine said. “There are other places where we’ve seen offensive lines that are good and young. I don’t think ours has to be any different.”

Of course, the commonality between the two rebuilds is seventh-year offensive line coach Garett Tujague. He spearheaded the last retool of UVa’s offensive line and developed Nelson, Glaser, Haskins and Oluwatimi. Nelson and Glaser each earned NFL opportunities this past spring and Haskins and Oluwatimi, a finalist for the Rimington Trophy in 2021, each decided to transfer from UVa, leaving behind an empty list of returning starters up front for the Hoos.

“I wish they would’ve stayed,” Josey said. “I would’ve loved to be able to be with them still, but I think us with a bunch of new guys right now, it will be great for the future and building this program into what Coach [Tony] Elliott wants.”

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said he’s seen inexperienced offensive lines evolve into good units in his career, too.

“At some point, it’ll click,” Kitchings said. “And it goes back to that the group has to work the same combinations with the same guys. If I’m the right tackle and the right guard, and I’m working my combination on inside zone and I’m working repeatedly with that guy over and over and over, it’s just muscle memory.”

Kitchings said the biggest problem for the O-Line is it hasn’t had too many days in a row that the same players have worked in the same spots on the front. Some UVa offensive linemen have been in and out practice for various reasons.

“It makes it hard to get in a rhythm,” he said, “so we’ve got to get an assimilation of five, six, seven guys that we can consistently work together so they can get those combinations.”

The one offensive lineman to drill in the same position each day throughout the preseason has been Furnish at center, and he’s impressed Elliott during practice and is making a case to be Oluwatimi’s replacement.

Furnish said Tujague talked with him after last season about the vacancy at center and encouraged him to go win the job. Furnish has labored for it since that conversation.

“When you’re at the center position,” Elliott said, “and when you’re responsible for getting all five guys going in the same direction, you have to adjust for any variations of movement. You’ve got the quarterback changing the snap count in the middle of the snap count. That’s not easy. That’s a lot on the center, so you’re starting to see [Furnish] become more comfortable and as he’s become more comfortable, he’s become more productive.”

Leech is another camp standout, according to the head coach, and he’s taking most of his reps at left tackle. Devine, Patterson and Flores have each worked at right tackle at different times, and Flores is becoming increasingly likely to play somewhere on the O-Line when the season opens Sept. 3 because of his versatility. He’s practiced regularly like Furnish, and Flores has repped at four of the five positions on the front to this point. During Tuesday’s practice, he lined up at left guard.

“Wherever the coaches need me to play or whatever helps the team best,” Flores said, “I’ll fit in and plug and play.

“Coach Tujague does a great job preparing us scheme wise,” Flores continued, “and knowing the overall scheme no matter what position you’re playing.”

Josey, Devine and Johnson could factor in at guard. Josey has usually lined up at the right guard position. Johnson could fit as the second-string center, too.

“We’re very, very hungry,” Devine said about quieting the many who have questions regarding just how effectively the Cavaliers’ offensive line can come together this fall, “and I think right now we’re just focused on getting that chemistry, getting those starters and filling in those spots. Every day, it’s day by day and it’s, how can we improve? Is there one thing each day we can get better at? We are young, but if we capitalize on this camp and we get out there this fall, then we won’t need to worry about that.”