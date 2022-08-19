Virginia football position previews: Defensive line

He was the new guy not too long ago, so Chico Bennett Jr. is thrilled to help his four transfer defensive line teammates settle into their fresh surroundings.

“I’ve always been someone who likes to have new friends,” the Virginia defensive end said with a smile, “so having new teammates come into the program and they’re older guys who know what it’s like and know what it takes … I definitely embrace all of it, because I know what it takes. It’s a long season and we need everybody.”

Bennett Jr. joined the Cavaliers last year after departing Georgia Tech. He didn’t play in any games during his first season with the Hoos because of an ACL injury he suffered in the spring of 2021, but the 6-foot-4, 252-pound defender is healthy now, moving fluidly and using training camp to build upon the strong set of spring practices he put together this past March and April.

At that time, it appeared he had done enough to solidify playing time for himself come the fall, but the influx of experienced defensive linemen to UVa since then has only heightened urgency across the front for every player trying to earn a role, including Bennett Jr.

He appeared in 15 games during his time with the Yellow Jackets, and said those additions bolster depth for UVa and benefits the Cavaliers.

This summer, UVa brought in graduate transfer defensive ends Paul Akere of Columbia and Kam Butler of Miami (Ohio) as well as defensive tackle Devontae Davis of South Carolina.

The three imports come with credentials, too. Butler, an All-Mid-American Conference first-teamer last year, tallied 15.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss over 30 starts the last three seasons for the RedHawks. Akere had five sacks in 10 starts a year ago with Columbia and Davis appeared in eight games for the Gamecocks last fall.

Former Michigan State defensive end Jack Camper was with the Hoos during the spring, but didn’t practice much because of previous injuries. He’s now in the mix for snaps come Saturdays as well.

“We’re pushing each other,” Bennett Jr. said. “We all know what we can bring to the table and so I think every time one of us does well, it drives us to want to make the next play. So, we’ve all come together, great relationships have been built and new guys have come in, so it’s been dope ever since.”

Bennett Jr. and sophomore Mike Green are each manning what UVa terms the ‘bandit’ position while Butler and Akere are mostly working at the traditional defensive end spot. Camper, according to defensive ends coach Chris Slade, is being taught to do both.

Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said the two roles have differences and are unique in defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s system.

“You’ve got the heavy-field [defensive] end and then you’ve got the bandit end to the weak side,” Elliott explained. “The bandit end does more dropping into coverage and is your weak-side rusher. And then the field end, when you play your odd structure, has to be more of your head-up technique, which is a bigger body. So, there are a couple of those guys we are cross training, but we are really trying to get those guys and trying to create a three-deep at each position.”

Said Butler: “The scheme allows all our D-Ends and bandits to go out and make plays, play fast and show up in different looks. … It gives us a lot of versatility to do the things we’re all good at.”

On the interior, returning starters to UVa, senior Aaron Faumui and junior Jahmeer Carter, are likely to fill those tackle spots again with junior Ben Smiley III and Davis contributing, too.

“Depth is your friend,” defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing said. “You want to play a lot of guys and the more guys who you’ve got that can help you win football games, the better you are. So, that’s the goal.”

Faumui agreed.

“We’re capable of playing everybody,” Faumui said. “That’s how good our D-Line is right now with the new faces and a lot of returnees. And I feel like if one guy were to go down, we have no trouble putting in another guy.”

As for Rudzinski, he said he hasn’t determined exactly how many from the group will play and be used in a rotation. UVa has seven defensive linemen on the roster who have started at least one game at the Division I level.

“That’s a fluid number,” he said. “I don’t know if I have a solidified answer on that. I think it’s that we’ve got to put the best players on the field and as long as a young man can be productive, what we’ll do is find a way to get him on the field.”