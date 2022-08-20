Virginia football position previews: Defensive backs

The task is to replace three longtime veterans of the secondary.

Former Virginia safeties Joey Blount and De’Vante Cross are currently in NFL training camps, Blount with the Seattle Seahawks and Cross with the Green Bay Packers. Ex-Cavaliers safety Nick Grant was briefly with the Arizona Cardinals in the spring, too.

A trio lost to the pros typically creates a problem, but the Hoos have the benefit of plugging in defensive backs who saw at least some action last year to pair with the headliner of the unit — senior cornerback Anthony Johnson. He started 11 times last season, was seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference with three interceptions and eighth in the league with nine pass breakups.

What’s different this year about his role, he said, is taking on some of the leadership responsibilities in the defensive backfield that Blount, Cross and Grant handled at this time a year ago on top of learning the new defense first-year coordinator John Rudzinski has installed.

“I’m trying to bring guys along with me and be a mentor to these young guys on and off the field,” Johnson said, “so I’ve definitely tried to be more vocal as a leader and guys have done a great job of accepting me.”

Johnson said at his position, some of the assignments aren’t overly complicated or a strong departure from how he’s played cornerback in the past.

“It’s kind of the same. Just cover,” he said before he started to chuckle, “and don’t let guys catch footballs.”

He’s fine-tuned his fundamentals in practice, though, with Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox, and in turn has delivered the necessary energy to keep the rest of the secondary focused from one day to the next. Johnson is spirited when he leads jumping jacks at the start of practice, running through any individual drill or trying to defend UVa wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks or Lavel Davis Jr.

At the opposite cornerback spot, junior Fentrell Cypress II has earned first-team reps, which isn’t new for him considering he started six times in 2021 and recorded his first career interception last year against North Carolina.

Fifth-year senior Darrius Bratton, mostly a cornerback last fall who started six times there, has slid to field safety, which Rudzinski said is one of the pivotal positions for the entire defense because it requires versatility. Bratton must be able to defend in pass coverage, tackle against the run and occasionally rush the quarterback.

“And he’s played corner, he’s played safety,” Rudzinski said of Bratton, “and so he gives you a lot of diversity in what you can do schematically.”

Senior Antonio Clary made three starts across a few defensive back positions last year, but has settled into strong safety. And the lone player without significant snaps under his belt but likely to start in the secondary is sophomore boundary safety Langston Long.

“What’s worked is working hard,” Long said. “Hard work gets results and I think I’ve put that down and I think people recognize it. Sometimes it pays off and that’s where I’m at right now, but the thing about a starting position is everything is fluid and you can’t get comfortable or anything like that, so I have to continue to work hard.”

Coen King started seven times last year and saw action at cornerback, nickel corner and safety, and this preseason, he’s worked at safety. The fifth-year senior is likely to contribute throughout the secondary for this year’s version of the Hoos.

Beyond King, though, is a spot in the roster the team still has some sorting out to do. Rudzinski said it would take through the preseason to determine what the second-team secondary might look like.

“We’re continually trying to move the pieces around and find out who those best guys are,” Rudzinski said. “I think what we’ll do is we’ll get to see a little more of that [during Friday’s scrimmage] with guys playing different spots and hopefully that gives us a really clear picture by Monday to say, ‘This will be your home position.’ And at the same time, guys are going to have to be able to play multiple spots throughout a season. We’ll find a way.”

Some potential reserves in the defensive backfield include sophomore Elijah Gaines and Dave Herard at cornerback and sophomore Aidan Ryan at safety. Those second-year players are the ones Johnson said has impressed him through the preseason.

“Like [Long] is doing a good job of taking the starter role,” Johnson said. “And there’s a lot of sophomores in that group that are competing for jobs and coming out here with a lot of energy trying to get better.”