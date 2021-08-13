Virginia football position preview: Tight ends

“He can do it all,” starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong said. “Someone that is dynamic, fast, can go up, catch it, be a bully in the middle of the field. I’m excited to see what happens on the field come the first game.”

At 265 pounds, Woods provides value in the running game as a blocker. He looks more like an offensive lineman than a wide receiver.

“I love dominating guys,” Woods said. “I love putting guys in the dirt. I mean, catching is just more of a showboat thing. I kind of like that, too.”

The powerful tight end can’t showcase the full extent of that physical blocking during preseason workouts, but he’s eager to block for Armstrong and the team’s stable of running backs when the season begins.

“We didn’t do it too much in camp because that’s one of the rules, you can’t put guys on the ground, but I came close a couple times,” Woods said. “I had to resist it. It’s like a little urge.”

Grant Misch, a redshirt junior, gives UVa another tight end with solid blocking skills. The experienced tight end only has one reception in his career — it went for a touchdown — but he thrives in the running game and figures to see action this season.