Virginia football position preview: Quarterback

Ahead of the 2020 season, Brennan Armstrong competed just to become Virginia’s starting quarterback. Entering this fall, Armstrong is the unquestioned starter, and a player UVa coaches and players believe will leave a lasting legacy in Charlottesville.

“Man, I’m expecting big things from him, and I think he’s going to be one of the best quarterbacks to go down in program history,” said wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, who is a former Virginia quarterback. “If we do what we’re supposed to, he’ll have a chance to have a really special career and a special season.”

In his first season as a starting quarterback, Armstrong threw for 2,117 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games. He also added 552 rushing yards and five touchdowns, racking up 61.3 yards per game with his legs.

He showcased the athleticism and arm strength that make Hagans’ projection possible.

Armstrong also looked like a first-year starter at times, throwing two interceptions in each of his first three starts. He finished the season with 11 interceptions and only completed 58.6% of his passes.

The quarterback pegs decision-making as the area his game progressed most during the spring and early fall practices.