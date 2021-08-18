Virginia football position preview: Defensive backs

For the Virginia football team to have any shot at winning the ACC Coastal Division this fall, the pass defense needs to improve.

In 2018, the Cavaliers ranked second in the conference in passing yards allowed per game and pass efficiency defense. In 2019, those marks fell to the middle of the pack. In 2020, UVa was the worst team in the ACC at defending the pass.

Improved depth gives the Cavaliers confidence those numbers can return to their 2018 marks.

“The years past, someone gets hurt, we’re scrambling,” sixth-year safety De’Vante Cross said. “Now, God forbid, but if someone’s injured, we’re not scrambling. We’ve got great players at every position, everyone’s experienced, and it’s awesome.”

Two seasons ago, the Cavaliers were solid against the pass to start the season. Lackluster competition, plus a healthy Bryce Hall at cornerback, helped UVa hold six of its first eight opponents below 200 passing yards. No team eclipsed 250 passing yards.

Once November hit, the competition increased and Hall was out of the equation with an injury suffered in mid-October.