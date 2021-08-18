Virginia football position preview: Defensive backs

For the Virginia football team to have any shot at winning the ACC Coastal Division this fall, the pass defense needs to improve.
In 2018, the Cavaliers ranked second in the conference in passing yards allowed per game and pass efficiency defense. In 2019, those marks fell to the middle of the pack. In 2020, UVa was the worst team in the ACC at defending the pass.
Improved depth gives the Cavaliers confidence those numbers can return to their 2018 marks.
“The years past, someone gets hurt, we’re scrambling,” sixth-year safety De’Vante Cross said. “Now, God forbid, but if someone’s injured, we’re not scrambling. We’ve got great players at every position, everyone’s experienced, and it’s awesome.”
Two seasons ago, the Cavaliers were solid against the pass to start the season. Lackluster competition, plus a healthy Bryce Hall at cornerback, helped UVa hold six of its first eight opponents below 200 passing yards. No team eclipsed 250 passing yards.
Once November hit, the competition increased and Hall was out of the equation with an injury suffered in mid-October.
UVa allowed each of its final six opponents to pass for 200 yards in 2019, with five of the six throwing for at least 300 yards. Clemson and North Carolina both hit 350 yards passing with four touchdowns through the air. Neither team tossed an interception.
Injuries hurt the team again last fall. Standout safety Joey Blount only played in five games, and his counterpart, Brenton Nelson, played in just four contests as Virginia allowed an ACC-worst 304 passing yards per game.
“Our biggest weakness a year ago absolutely was our pass defense,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said on a recent ACC Network appearance. “And we’ve learned wow, that in college football, the secondary manages points, points control outcome. And man, you better have enough players to make it through a college season, especially in the way college football is going with so much spread and so much throwing.”
Thanks to COVID-19 eligibility relief, UVa returned Blount, Cross and cornerback Nick Grant. Ordinarily, those players would’ve graduated and moved on from UVa.
“When you get them back, all the sudden that means the guys who would be the new ones this year, now they’re you’re twos,” safeties coach Shane Hunter said. “The guys who would be your twos are your threes and so instantly depth becomes so much better and it’s higher rate guys.”
Senior cornerback Darrius Bratton also possesses experience and is in the mix for a starting cornerback job.
The addition of graduate transfers Anthony Johnson and Josh Hayes adds depth and competition to the secondary. Johnson, who used to play at Louisville, operates at safety. Hayes, a North Dakota State transfer, plays corner.
Antonio Clary, a junior, and redshirt junior Coen King both enter the season with game experience. While they might not start this season, they give UVa options at defensive back. Redshirt junior Joe White earned praise from Hunter, who said the safety communicates extremely well and knows the team’s defense. Freshman Langston Long offers a physical presence in the defensive backfield.
Keeping Blount, Bratton, Cross and Grant healthy is critical for the success of UVa’s pass defense. Fortunately for UVa, an injury or two this year shouldn’t completely hamper the secondary. Graduate transfers and last year’s backups give the team experienced depth.
For the first time in nearly two years, UVa’s secondary seems ready for the physical toll of a full season. Internally, the team doesn’t see last year’s struggles returning this fall.
“We’re way better,” Cross said. “We’re light years better.”