Virginia football players adjust to competing with visors and splash shields

Wearing a visor comes naturally to Ra’Shaun Henry. Wearing a splash shield over his mouth in addition to his visor, well, that’s about as unnatural as it gets.
Henry, a new addition to the Virginia football program via the transfer portal, joins his new teammates in wearing visors and protective splash shields on their helmets during fall camp. The new helmet model represents one of many precautions aimed at reducing the potential spread of COVID-19.
“I love a visor,” Henry, who played at St. Francis previously, said Friday. “The face shield, the bottom part, I’m not used to that, so breathing, it’s very hard.”
Fall camp offers a stiff test of physical ability, making it easy for helmets to fog up as players push their cardiovascular fitness. Like driving a car with a fogged up windshield, it’s a bit more challenging to perform as a wide receiver with lessened vision.
Wide receivers rely on their eyes about as much as any player on the field. While offensive linemen need to see, colliding with a defensive lineman requires far less visual clarity than a wide receiver bringing down a pass rifled into a tight throwing window.
Asked how he handles the added fog in his helmet, Henry raised a towel he wears on his waist and smiled.
At least Henry enjoys the visor.
Terrell Jana, the team’s leading returning wide receiver, never enjoyed playing in a visor and typically opted against it. He’s more than willing to make the sacrifice in the name of team health this season, though, and despite a general disdain toward visors, Jana says the adjustment period is wearing off.
“I’ve never worn a visor,” Jana said. “I don’t like visors, so it took some getting used to. It’s fine now. I mean, it fogs up a little bit every now and then, but we’re used to it now.”
Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans echoes Jana’s thoughts. He heard his fair share of grumbles early in the week at the beginning of camp, but after a few practices in the books, his position group seems adjusted to the change.
“I think that some of the players, initially the first couple of days, found it difficult to adjust, but I think now we’re starting to settle in,” Hagans said. “I don’t think we hear as many complaints as we did before on the first initial days of putting the helmets on.”
The face shields represent one of the many changes made in hopes of playing a fall season safely. With the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponing fall football, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC seasons teeter on the brink of potential postponement.
With two Power 5 leagues removed from fall competition, every safety decision made by the programs in the three other major Division I conferences are viewed with intense scrutiny. For a fall season to happen safely, ACC programs like UVa need to do everything right.
After a few days implementing the face shield measure, the Cavaliers feel confident in navigating practices and potential games with players wearing the specialty helmets.
“I don’t think it’ll be much of a factor,” Hagans said. “It’s easy for me to say because I’m not the one wearing the helmets, but as far as feedback from the players I haven’t heard many complaints, especially from our group, about the mask giving them problems.”
Perspective helps Jana adjust to the change. While in an ideal world he’d play without a visor or shield, he’s watched Virginia win the ACC Coastal after barely making a bowl game his freshman season. He’s accustomed to hard work leading to results.
“A big thing in our culture here is hard things together,” Jana said. “I’ve done harder things than wear a mask at practice at this school.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!