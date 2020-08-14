Virginia football players adjust to competing with visors and splash shields

Terrell Jana, the team’s leading returning wide receiver, never enjoyed playing in a visor and typically opted against it. He’s more than willing to make the sacrifice in the name of team health this season, though, and despite a general disdain toward visors, Jana says the adjustment period is wearing off.

“I’ve never worn a visor,” Jana said. “I don’t like visors, so it took some getting used to. It’s fine now. I mean, it fogs up a little bit every now and then, but we’re used to it now.”

Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans echoes Jana’s thoughts. He heard his fair share of grumbles early in the week at the beginning of camp, but after a few practices in the books, his position group seems adjusted to the change.

“I think that some of the players, initially the first couple of days, found it difficult to adjust, but I think now we’re starting to settle in,” Hagans said. “I don’t think we hear as many complaints as we did before on the first initial days of putting the helmets on.”

The face shields represent one of the many changes made in hopes of playing a fall season safely. With the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponing fall football, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC seasons teeter on the brink of potential postponement.