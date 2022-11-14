Virginia football player D'Sean Perry, who was killed in Sunday night shooting, was an exemplary teammate

He was a do-it-all defender for the Cavaliers.

Wherever Virginia’s coaching staff needed D’Sean Perry to play is where he’d take the field.

That’s the kind of teammate Perry was.

D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.

D’Sean Perry was 22.

He played in this past Saturday’s game for the Cavaliers, tallying a pair of tackles in their loss to Pittsburgh.

“I’m just trying to help the team win,” Perry said earlier this fall about his ever-evolving role for UVa.

In the days leading up to the Cavaliers’ September game against Old Dominion, Perry was asked by his coaches to move from linebacker to defensive end due to a few absences on the defensive line.

Perry adjusted admirably, and always with smile, for the Cavaliers. He racked up four tackles and a tackle for loss in the game, and he always played on special teams, too.

Those around him appreciated the fourth-year junior’s commitment to the team.

“What a great job he did starting on Tuesday [before the Old Dominion game] of picking up that [defensive end] spot,” UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said that week.

Perry is survived by his father, Sean, and his mother, Happy Perry.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and “resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” president Jim Ryan said in a letter to the University posted on social media.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is still at large.