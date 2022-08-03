Virginia football opponent preview series: Richmond

Russ Huesman began plotting a transformative offseason for Richmond’s football program early last October.

Some coaches use their lone bye week of a campaign to decompress or get their mind away from the sport that occupies their entire fall, but the Spiders’ headman kept plowing forward. He took a ride west to Lexington for a visit with his son, Jacob Huesman, Chattanooga’s tight ends coach, since the Mocs were slated for a Southern Conference road bout at VMI.

The older Huesman was well aware of the Keydets’ recent success on offense, too, he said. So, on top of the rare in-season chance to see his son, he didn’t shy away from watching the VMI air raid attack with purpose.

The Keydets averaged 31.3 points per game under offensive coordinator Billy Cosh in 2021, a season after they tallied 29.2 points per contest en route to a SoCon title.

Richmond averaged only 24 points per game last fall.

“We were not playing as good as I thought we should be,” Huesman said, “and our situational offense wasn’t very good and I just saw what VMI was doing offensively. … I was impressed with how they moved the ball against a really good Chattanooga defense and when the season was over, I said, ‘I’m going to go a different direction and I’m going to see if I can get Billy.’ Fortunately, it worked out.”

Richmond is revamped on offense, thanks to the hiring of Cosh as well as transfer portal additions like quarterback Reece Udinski (Maryland) and wide receiver Jakob Herres (VMI). Udinski began his career with the Keydets, so he has knowledge of Cosh’s system and a rapport with Herres, a former SoCon Offensive Player of the Year and FCS All-American who enters this fall with 3,006 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in his career.

Huesman, now in his sixth year with the Spiders, said he considers the upcoming season a fresh start for his bunch because of the many changes within his program since the end of last year, when Richmond rattled off four straight victories to finish 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Spiders’ Sept. 3 season-opening game against Virginia at Scott Stadium will reveal to Huesman and Cosh at least some about where their offense is at and how they’ll have to improve ahead of their FCS action.

“And I think people don’t realize this and it’s that VMI has had 1,000-yard rushers, too,” Huesman said. “So, we’re going to run the football and he’s going to take what they give him, but we will run the ball and we’ll be effective running the ball.”

Aaron Dykes, an All-CAA Preseason Team choice, headlines the group of running backs. Huesman said the major difference between Richmond’s former system and Cosh’s offense is the quarterback won’t run the ball as frequently anymore.

On defense, Richmond must replace three-time All-CAA choice Kobie Turner — a transfer to Wake Forest — on the defensive line. But junior linebacker Tristan Wheeler as well as a secondary Huesman said is full of veterans, including defensive back Aaron Banks, should allow the unit to continue playing well. In each of the last two seasons, Richmond finished within the top three in the CAA for total defense.

Banks had an interception last year in Richmond’s FBS game at Virginia Tech, in which the Hokies separated during the second half for a 21-10 victory.

“To play a team like Virginia to open up is pretty tough,” Huesman said, “because sometimes you can catch these [FBS] teams if you’ve got ‘em somewhere in the middle or after a few games and then they’ve got somebody pretty good coming up after you, even like Virginia Tech last year. … Sometimes they sleep on you a bit and give you a chance to make it competitive. Obviously, it’s the first game for Virginia, so I don’t think they’ll be sleepwalking through our game.”

Huesman’s goal for the Spiders is a return to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016. In the CAA Preseason Poll, they were tabbed to finish fourth, but Huesman said the league is more wide open than it’s been in recent years due to former conference powerhouse James Madison’s elevation to the FBS ranks and Sun Belt Conference.

“We had a chance to put Villanova away last year and couldn’t get it done,” he said. “Against Elon, we had two opportunities on the 1-yard line and didn’t get either one in. We have to get to the point where we finish games at the end and win some games at the end of games. If you just get one of the two last year, we’re in the playoffs.”​