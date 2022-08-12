Virginia football opponent preview series: Pittsburgh

Coming off of the winningest season in his tenure at the helm of Pittsburgh’s football program, Pat Narduzzi is seeking to keep the Panthers atop the Atlantic Coast Conference and continue raising expectations for his players.

“I would rather have that challenge than be sitting at the bottom trying to get my way up the ladder,” the eighth-year coach said, “but it’s never easy, I think. The attitude of our kids, the discipline, the passion they have, I think the desire they have is to be champions again.”

Pitt captured the Coastal Division crown last fall, thanks to a critical November win over Virginia ahead of topping Wake Forest, 45-21, in the ACC title game en route to a Peach Bowl berth. The Panthers finished 11-3, and Narduzzi said he believes they were another win or two shy of putting themselves into national title contention.

Pitt plays at UVa this season on Nov. 12.

“And we have a new football team,” Narduzzi said. “I think our kids are going to work at that. I think it starts with the head coach. I think it starts with me. If I’m happy and complacent with where we are, then that’s fine, but I don’t think that will be happening with me. I think they’ll feel that [this month]. I think they felt it in spring ball. We haven’t done anything yet. We would like to win a national championship. We want to be in the playoffs.”

A positive for Pitt is it’ll certainly have the early-season out-of-conference games to heighten awareness of its championship pursuit. Pitt hosts rival West Virginia for the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1 and then welcomes Tennessee to the Steel City for the return of the home-and-home series that began with a Panthers’ victory last year in Knoxville.

Those important contests will also showcase how well Narduzzi and company have adjusted, particularly, on offense since last season.

Ex-offensive play-caller Mark Whipple resigned and Narduzzi hired new OC Frank Cignetti to manage the unit, which is changing its primary method of attack due to the departures of former quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver Jordan Addison. Pickett, the ACC Player of the Year in 2021, was a first-round NFL Draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers this past spring and Addison transferred to USC.

“We’re just going to be running the ball a lot,” senior left tackle Carter Warren said. “Like Coach is harping on it and that’s what I want to show on film. I’m excited to run the ball and show the world.”

Warren and his fellow offensive linemen are a strength. Pitt returns all five of its O-Line starters from a year ago, and that experience should only enable the Panthers’ deep hoard of running backs to find success on the ground. Their top three rushers — Israel Abanikanda, Vincent Davis and Rodney Hammond — from last fall are all back as well.

Narduzzi said Warren had a chance to play in the Senior Bowl this past year and head off to the NFL, but decided to come back to school. Warren said collectively Pitt’s offensive linemen decided to return together.

“We’re all best friends,” he said. “We hang out together and we do everything together, so it’s pretty cool. We all came together, sat down and really made a decision to come back and make a difference for this team.”

Pitt averaged only 149 yards on the ground per game last year, but it’s planning a better commitment to the running game this season given its personnel in the O-Line and at running back. As far as replacing Pickett, USC transfer Kedon Slovis and junior Nick Patti are competing for the role.

A strong running game would work well in unison with a defense that has the chance to be very good again. The Panthers were fourth in the ACC for scoring defense and were second in the country for total sacks during their conference-title winning season.

The team’s leader in sacks, defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, returns after racking up nine last year to go along with 42 tackles and nine quarterback hurries. His pass rush shouldn’t slow down, especially because disruptive defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, a standout who had seven sacks and six tackles for loss a year ago, can create pressure from the interior of the defensive front.

The squad’s top two leading tacklers, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and safety Brandon Hill are back for fifth-year defensive coordinator Randy Bates as well.

“We want to be that defense that is a part of the elite group in the country,” Dennis said, “and if we can do that, I think amazing things will happen.”

Said Narduzzi: “We’ve got a great football team. Kenny Pickett, the first quarterback taken in the draft, was outstanding, but I think we’ve got other good football players as well. We’ve done a great job of recruiting character guys, athletic guys, and guys that can play football. I’ll take these guys anywhere. … We’ve recruited for the long haul and not just for one season. It wasn’t a splash.”