Virginia football opponent preview series: Miami

His credibility with the alumni base and fans was instant for many reasons upon returning to Miami.

Mario Cristobal was born in the city, grew up there, played for the Hurricanes and boasts as qualified of a résumé as any coach the school has employed in the last two decades. Cristobal’s cachet with players, though, simply started with his proven success, particularly, the championships he’s had a role in capturing because those on the roster have aspirations of re-elevating the program.

“So, you know he has the blueprint,” Miami defensive end Jahfari Harvey said, “and you’re planning to work with what he says.”

During Cristobal’s time in uniform as an offensive lineman at Miami, the Hurricanes won national titles in 1989 and 1991. When he served as the offensive line coach for Nick Saban at Alabama, the Crimson Tide won a national championship in 2015, which was also the same season Cristobal’s offensive front earned the Joe Moore Award — an annual recognition for the nation’s top offensive line.

More recently, in his last gig as Oregon’s head coach, Cristobal guided the Ducks to two Pac-12 titles.

Now, his task is to mold his alma mater into a winner again and lead the Hurricanes back toward conference title contention and national relevance. They went 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last fall under ex-coach Manny Diaz.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good coaches in the past,” said tight end Will Mallory, who was recruited to Miami by Mark Richt and played for Diaz.

“This change was different,” Mallory continued, “from the aspect of, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything.’ That’s the accountability that Coach [Cristobal] requires and demands … and I think that’s the biggest change, because when you have a big change like that you have to have everyone buy in. And everyone bought in quick, which is good, because if they didn’t, they were out. It’s been really good for us.”

Said Cristobal regarding his no-corners-cut approach: “You know how people say, ‘It’s the little things.’ Well, if it’s a thing, then it’s a big thing. There are no little things. Throw little things out and if it’s a thing, if it’s related to being successful or more productive, it’s got to be held to the same level of importance as anything else. And I think our guys, they’ve come to grow to understand that and we feel like we’re working our way there.”

He said if his players continue progressing in the work ethic and accountability realm, eventually the Hurricanes will reap the benefits.

“Everyone recognizes when Miami is on, there’s nothing like it,” he said. “I can say that, and I’m not saying we’re there or I’m not proclaiming anything, but I think we know that when it’s going a certain way, that there’s nothing else like it out there. Now, the pieces are in place to work our way — not proclaim our way, not Tweet our way, not hashtag our way, not t-shirt our way — but to work our way there, step by step and then be a city and university that’s ascending at an unbelievable rate.”

Their Sept. 17 marquee nonconference contest at Texas A&M should let Cristobal learn more about how his squad measures up with one of the elite teams nationally ahead of ACC action, which starts in October for the Hurricanes. They travel to Virginia on Oct. 29.

An influx of transfers — running back Henry Parrish Jr. (Ole Miss), wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. (Clemson) and defensive linemen Mitchell Agude (UCLA) and Akheem Messidor (West Virginia) are just a few — highlight the personnel upgrades Cristobal and his staff have made. His assistants, notably offensive coordinator Josh Gattis as well as defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and co-defensive coordinator Charlie Strong have implemented new systems and schemes.

On offense, Gattis, the ex-Michigan OC, has geared the Hurricanes’ attack to fit sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who had a breakout 2021 while earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors and who Cristobal quickly convinced to stay on board after his hiring.

“[Gattis] is bringing a lot of things that we never had last year,” Van Dyke said. “Coming from a lot of the [run-pass options] around last year, we’re doing a lot more play-action, full-field lead pass concepts. I’m really excited for it.”

Van Dyke threw for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns compared to only six interceptions in his debut campaign after taking over the starting role following the injury to former signal-caller D’Eriq King. Both Van Dyke and Mallory said the fresh schematics and Cristobal’s influence on the offense means the tight end position will be involved more frequently than in the past. Mallory hauled in four touchdown grabs a season ago.

“Having an offensive-minded coach who loves tight ends, he’s in individual [drills] and it’s great,” Mallory said.

Other key players for Miami’s offense are left tackle Zion Nelson and running back Jaylan Knighton.

Alongside Harvey on defense, the Hurricanes return linebackers Corey Flagg and Waynmon Steed, the team’s top two tacklers last season. Nose tackle Leonard Taylor is back, too, after registering 7.5 tackles for loss last fall.

“Miami has been an unbelievable program for a long time,” Cristobal said. “We have an opportunity this year to get better and start elevating things to a certain standard as well. That’s the way we look at it. That’s the best way to honor the past and that’s the best way to go forward.”