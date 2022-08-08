Virginia football opponent preview series: Louisville

He’s already logged five seasons in a Louisville uniform and is hoping to make his sixth and final go-around with the Cardinals memorable.

“I could’ve left early for the NFL or transferred years prior after the seasons we’ve had,” Caleb Chandler, Louisville’s All-Atlantic Coast Conference left guard, said. “But from day one, I wanted to do it here and I wanted to be part of this turnaround that we’re about to have.”

In the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder’s lengthy career, he experienced enjoyable eight-win years twice, but also a tough two-win season in 2018, a four-win campaign in 2020 and an average, but ultimately disappointing 6-7 record last fall.

He said he’s as excited for this season as any since he showed up at Louisville and is eagerly anticipating it because he envisions the most successful campaign yet for the program during his time there.

The Cardinals kick off their schedule with an ACC bout at Syracuse on Sept. 3 as four of their first six games are on the road, including one at Virginia on Oct. 8. And Chandler knows the slate early isn’t easy, but believes this particular Louisville squad is capable of handling tough tasks after suffering so many heartbreaking losses a year ago.

Of the Cardinals’ seven setbacks, four were by six points or fewer. UVa topped Louisville, 34-33, after outscoring the Cardinals 21-3 in the fourth quarter last October.

“Seeing how close we are and knowing how good of a team we are, our whole mindset is different,” he said. “I feel like we’re a team, we’re doing things as one and we’re going to play as one now.”

Standout senior quarterback Malik Cunningham said he hasn’t forgotten the way he felt after the Cardinals blew a fourth-quarter lead at home against Clemson last November and lost 30-24.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it,” Cunningham said, “and they know they slipped away from us. You ask [Clemson coach Dabo] Swinney right now and he’ll tell you that they were on the ropes.”

Said fourth-year Louisville coach Scott Satterfield: “You’ve got to find a way to finish those games. But you take the experience we have coming back — some of the best in the country — and when you go through some adverse situations, our guys learned a lot and learned a lot about what it takes, and this offseason, I’ve seen it. There’s a different look in their eyes.”

The talent level in place is excellent, too, and it begins with Chandler’s unit.

Chandler is one of four returning starters on the offensive line, which is rated as the best offensive front in the ACC by Phil Steele. The fifth starter will be Virginia Tech transfer center Bryan Hudson, who Chandler called the best offensive lineman on the team.

Beyond the starters, Satterfield said there are four others he’s confident can contribute, making this O-Line the deepest he’s had in his 25 years of coaching.

That should only bode well with Cunningham as well as running backs Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley back. Those three were the Cardinals’ top three rushers in 2021. Cunningham threw for 19 touchdowns and ran for 20, which led the ACC and were the most rushing scores for any non-quarterback nationally.

“The strength of our team is our running game,” Chandler said.

Satterfield noted Cunningham is likely to benefit from a cleaner pocket to throw from as well, because of the continuity the offensive line has. The Cardinals are also looking for ways to incorporate former Central Arkansas wide receiver Tyler Hudson, an ex-FCS All-American for his 1,242 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last year, into the offense to thin out opposing defenses.

“Malik loves him and he’s always open,” Satterfield said of Hudson. “The surprising thing is he can run once he gets the ball. It’s amazing.’”

Satterfield is teaming up with new offensive coordinator Lance Taylor, the former Notre Dame running backs coach, to make it all fit together. Cunningham said the transition has gone smoothly and expects the Cardinals to build off of the 31.6 points per game they averaged last season.

“I’ve got a lot respect for Coach Taylor,” Cunningham said. “He’s been nothing but good to me and open ears. He’s been listening to me and asking me for ideas about things that I like to run, so he’s going to help Coach [Satterfield] calling those plays.”

Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, an All-ACC Preseason Team choice, and defensive end Yasir Abdullah, who racked up 10 sacks last season, highlight the defense that features seven returning starters.

“We’ve got a chance to really compete for an ACC championship this year and I don’t think that’s just talk,” Satterfield said.