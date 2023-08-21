No surprise here.

On Monday, Virginia coach Tony Elliott named Tony Muskett the Cavaliers’ starting quarterback.

“Tony had a great week last week,” Elliott said, “and I challenged him to show me the true leadership things that I know he has. He was a lot more vocal and took a lot more command of it and then he played well in the scrimmage [this past Saturday].”

Muskett had been the favorite to win the job ever since joining the Hoos in January as a transfer from FCS Monmouth, where he was a two-time All-Big South choice and tallied 51 touchdown passes compared to only 16 interceptions there.

He took the majority of first-team reps this past spring when he battled some with Jay Woolfolk before Woolfolk’s midsummer decision to step away from football to focus on his baseball future. Freshman signal-caller Anthony Colandrea performed well throughout training camp, but not enough to overtake Muskett.

“They battled their tails off and gave us everything that we needed to be able to make a decision,” Elliott said. “And coming out of that second scrimmage after evaluating it, Tony Muskett will be our starting quarterback, but Colandrea battled all the way to the end and I’m really excited about the development and progress he made.”

Last week, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said Muskett was getting rid of the ball quicker during training camp than he did during spring practices. And on Monday, Kitchings said Muskett’s leadership stuck out to him.

“Muskett was continuously consistent every day,” Kitchings said.

• Virginia might’ve avoided the worst with defensive with standout defensive end Chico Bennett Jr.

Elliott said he didn’t have a timeline yet as to when Bennett could return. But Bennett, who was on crutches last week after suffering a non-contact knee injury on Aug. 12 following a team scrimmage, was spotted without his crutches on Monday. He was walking well without any limp around the UVa practice fields and interacting with teammates.

“It was a crazy thing,” Elliott said. “There were some bone fragments that had broken off at some point throughout the course of his growth, but they just got lodged in the perfect position to cause swelling and impinged knee, so he couldn’t bend his knee prior to the surgery. But now, he’s out here walking around with no crutches. … I know he’s got 10 days where he can’t do anything, but then it’ll all progress as his knee stops swelling and he can get himself ready to play.”

• Other injuries Elliott had updates on included offensive tackle McKale Boley (ankle), safety Antonio Clary (high ankle) and running back Xavier Brown (elbow). Clary is due to return to practice in full shortly after being in a limited-contact jersey on Monday. Boley and Brown should be back in action soon, too, according to Elliott.

• One takeaway from throughout training camp is the investment and time allocation the coaching staff made to special teams. Monday’s session was no different than the any practice the last three weeks. There were seven assistants fully involved with special teams drills.

Special teams coordinator Keith Gaither led a competition period that worked both kickoff and kick-return fundamentals, and while he was in charge of the drill, Kitchings, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, linebackers coach Clint Sintim, defensive ends coach Chris Slade, wide receivers coach Adam Mims and defensive backs coach Curome Cox were each instructing players through the drill.

If Virginia isn’t good on special teams, it won’t be because the Cavaliers didn’t practice or prepare correctly.

“We’re hoping it carries over to the game,” Gaither said. “That’s what we’ve focused on throughout camp, just the fundamentals. And the guys have done a great job of working at the fundamentals and proving every day that with every opportunity you get, it gets better. And so, I’m looking forward to seeing us be better on special teams.”

Gaither said after three weeks of evaluation, he feels he’s got 15 to 20 core special teams players, which he defines as players who play on two or more special teams units.

• A few cornerbacks who’ve earned praise from their teammates throughout training camp are SMU transfer Sam Westfall and freshman Keandre Walker.

Westfall has ascended to take first-team reps and start, perhaps, opposite of veteran Coen King.

“Sam Westfall has played a ton of football,” Rudzinski said Monday, “and so situationally, he does a really good job understanding what the offense wants to accomplish and then also does a really nice job of winning one-on-ones.”

As for Walker, he’s managed to earn some second-team defensive snaps and maybe could play on special teams for the Hoos this fall, too.

Rudzinski said Walker stood out from the moment the Cavaliers scouted him.

“Coach Elliott and I went down to just outside of Charlotte to watch a football game here a year ago,” Rudzinski recalled. “And we went to watch Keandre Walker, and we got to stand on that sideline and he’s a young man that when the ball is in his hand or he’s playing against a receiver, he can make a ton of plays. And in that game, we watched him get a pick-six and also watched him have three touchdown passes and so I think from an evaluation standpoint, he’s super explosive and he’s a great young man.”

Rudzinski said UVa has four or five cornerbacks who have performed well during the preseason.