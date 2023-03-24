There’s excitement among the group about how it could all come together, and, potentially, spark an upgrade for Virginia’s running game.

The Cavaliers are deeper at running back this spring than they are at any other position on offense.

They boast experience, too, and their rushers have various strengths.

“It is a healthy competition,” UVa running backs coach Keith Gaither said earlier this week.

Fifth-year senior Perris Jones, the team’s starter last year, opted to return, but he’s not atop the depth chart. The No. 1-spot currently belongs to fellow fifth-year veteran Mike Hollins, who miraculously has picked up where he left off on the field while recovering from the traumatic and devastating November shooting in Charlottesville that left him wounded.

Clemson transfer Kobe Pace rushed for 641 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 when Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott was in charge of the Tigers’ offense. And Pace is adjusting well to his new surroundings, according to Gaither, and sophomore Xavier Brown, who flashed potential both running the ball and catching it out of the backfield during his debut season this past fall.

Finally, Gaither said Cody Brown, now in his second go-around with the Hoos after joining them last year as a transfer from Miami, is an improved version of himself. Brown, at 5-foot-10, 227 pounds is the thickest of the bunch and could be an ideal option in short-yardage situations.

“I look at Cody, Mike, Kobe and Perris,” Xavier Brown said, “and it pushes me to go another level higher, and being able to lean back on them for support and help, helps as well.”

Brown said throughout the winter months he made an effort to put on more weight in order to better his chances to be an every-down back and be better suited for pass protection, so he doesn’t have to come off the field as frequently.

“There were a lot of situations in games where I didn’t feel comfortable as also some of the players didn’t feel comfortable with me taking on the bigger linebackers or to hold my ground,” Brown said, “and it’s understandable being a smaller back, so I wanted to pride myself on getting bigger, stronger and faster and being more durable to take on the linebackers and defensive players that come in.”

For Cody Brown, Gaither said, he’s made good on the offseason meeting the two had with Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings.

“Cody has done a 360-degree turn,” Gaither said. “First and foremost, he battled injuries and being in and out of shape last year, but we sat down with him — me, Coach Kitchings and Coach E — and talked to him about what his goals and aspirations were and how he can meet those things and he’s done a great job during winter workouts and it’s carried over to spring ball.”

UVa’s 123.1 rushing yards per game last season ranked 102nd nationally and was the fourth fewest in the ACC. Of course, big blame in the lack of production falls on the offensive line, but the Cavaliers weren’t nearly as equipped with their personnel at running back either.

Pace’s addition gives them an element their offense didn’t have last season, Gaither said.

“Big-play ability,” Gaither said. “His skill set, footspeed and his ability to make people miss and accelerate through the hole. He has tremendous ball skills and he brings big-play ability to our offense.”

The four returning from last year understand the offense better, too, which Xavier Brown said provides a boost.

“I’m a lot more comfortable and it’s more knowing why we’re doing everything instead of just learning what to do,” he said. “It’s a lot more paying attention to detail and understanding why things happen or why the defense does this or how we react to each thing the defense does. It puts us in position to succeed.”

Akere aims for more in Year 2

UVa defensive ends coach Chris Slade senses defensive end Paul Akere is only going to be more productive in his second year at the FBS level.

Akere transferred to the Cavaliers from Ivy League member Columbia ahead of last fall.

“He’ll be one of those guys you don’t talk about very much,” Slade said, “but you’ll look up and he’ll have seven, eight, nine sacks this season.”

Akere could’ve moved on from football after 2022, in which he tallied 22 tackles and four sacks for the Hoos. He had two sacks in UVa’s October win at Georgia Tech.

But the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder decided to return for a fifth year in the sport while finishing up his master’s degree.

“The way last season ended, I just loved all my teammates and loved playing for my coaches, I loved being around these guys,” Akere said. “And then for me also, I think there’s unfulfilled potential. I haven’t reached my potential.”

Slade said Akere is coachable and there’s one area they’re working on together this spring to help him reach his peak capability.

“Akere is just a really smart young man,” Slade said. “He’s intentional in everything he does. He’s super strong. His technique has to get a little bit better, but that comes with coaching.”

Simpkins on the rise

Cavaliers cornerback Will Simpkins III did not play in any games last year, but he’s made a positive impression — at least through the first week-plus of spring practice — on his position coach.

“He’s learning,” UVa defensive backs coach Curome Cox said. “He’s realized that, ‘I got here on scholarship because I’m talented. Now, everyone here is talented, so let me learn what I need to do,’ and he’s gone to the next level because he’s learning how to do it and that’s when your talent shines and we’re seeing it.”

With the departures of All-ACC corners Anthony Johnson to the NFL and Fentrell Cypress to Florida State, Cox and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski need some of the younger cornerbacks on the roster to rise into contributing roles.

Former Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle was brought in to enhance the position group and the Cavaliers have slid safety Coen King to cornerback. But throughout the course of a season, they’ll need more than two corners.

Maybe, the junior Simpkins can develop into one who can be relied on.

“He’s asking me questions and that’s what I’ve been most proud of him for,” Cox said. “Off the field, we knew this guy has a high GPA. He’s getting great remarks, but it’s the details … and I’m proud of him, excited for him and we’ll see. The consistency is the difference.”