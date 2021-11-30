Virginia football notebook: Wicks, Woods earn All-ACC first-team honors

No player in the Atlantic Coast Conference averaged more yards per catch than Virginia sophomore wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who throughout the fall was a go-to target for the Cavaliers and became the first player in the team’s history to catch for more than 1,200 yards in a season.
On Tuesday, Wicks was rewarded for his strong campaign when he was named an All-ACC first-team selection.
He finished the regular season having recorded 57 catches for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns, and his 21.11 yards per catch were the fifth most in all of the FBS. Wicks accumulated all those stats and made those contributions in his first season back from a foot injury that sidelined him during all of 2020.
“I was trying to be a leading receiver,” Wicks said earlier this month of the breakout year he was putting together, “and I wanted to be one of the best in the nation. And coming off injury, it made it even better to do the stuff I’m doing and supposed to be doing.”
In addition to Wicks, UVa senior tight end Jelani Woods was an all-conference first-team choice in his first season with the Hoos after transferring from Oklahoma State. Woods’ eight touchdown receptions were the most for a tight end in the ACC and fourth most for any tight end nationally.
Woods was the first UVa tight end to earn a first-team honor since 2008.
Three Cavaliers earned All-ACC second-team honors — senior football player Keytaon Thompson as an all-purpose choice, senior center Olusegun Oluwatimi and junior linebacker Nick Jackson. Thompson, formerly a quarterback exclusively, evolved into a do-it-all threat while racking up 990 receiving yards and 247 rushing yards. Jackson’s 117 total tackles led the ACC.
Junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong and wide receiver Billy Kemp were third-team picks, though, Armstrong led the ACC in passing with 4,449 yards to go along with 31 touchdowns.
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was the All-ACC first-team quarterback and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman was the second-team signal-caller.
UVa senior offensive tackle Bobby Haskins earned honorable mention honors.
Dudley Award finalists announced
On Tuesday, Armstrong was named one of three finalists along with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson for the Bill Dudley Award, which is given to the top Division I college football player in Virginia.
In addition to his 4,449 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns to set UVa single-season records, Armstrong also set a single-season mark for total offense (4,700 yards) at the school.
Willis led Liberty to a 7-5 record while throwing for 2,626 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushing for 820 yards and 11 scores. Johnson has the Dukes poised for a deep FCS playoff run again. He threw for 2,953 yards and 32 touchdowns compared to only two interceptions.
Poindexter headed to HOF
Former UVa defensive back Anthony Poindexter will be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame this coming April, as announced on Tuesday by the Virginia Sports Hall.
Poindexter was a two-time All-American with the Cavaliers and earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1998. He went onto play for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in the NFL before beginning his career in coaching. Poindexter is in his first season as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Penn State. He’s had other stops at UVa, UConn and Purdue.
Cavs add QB commit
On Monday, Corona (Calif.) quarterback Delaney Crawford announced his commitment to UVa.
He’s the second quarterback to pledge to the Cavaliers for the recruiting class of 2022, joining Liberty Christian Academy’s (Lynchburg) Davis Lane.