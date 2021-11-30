Virginia football notebook: Wicks, Woods earn All-ACC first-team honors

No player in the Atlantic Coast Conference averaged more yards per catch than Virginia sophomore wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who throughout the fall was a go-to target for the Cavaliers and became the first player in the team’s history to catch for more than 1,200 yards in a season.

On Tuesday, Wicks was rewarded for his strong campaign when he was named an All-ACC first-team selection.

He finished the regular season having recorded 57 catches for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns, and his 21.11 yards per catch were the fifth most in all of the FBS. Wicks accumulated all those stats and made those contributions in his first season back from a foot injury that sidelined him during all of 2020.

“I was trying to be a leading receiver,” Wicks said earlier this month of the breakout year he was putting together, “and I wanted to be one of the best in the nation. And coming off injury, it made it even better to do the stuff I’m doing and supposed to be doing.”

In addition to Wicks, UVa senior tight end Jelani Woods was an all-conference first-team choice in his first season with the Hoos after transferring from Oklahoma State. Woods’ eight touchdown receptions were the most for a tight end in the ACC and fourth most for any tight end nationally.