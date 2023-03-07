Virginia’s newest cornerback understands the situation he walked into.

“So, I came in hitting the ground running,” Tayvonn Kyle, the graduate transfer from Iowa State, said last week, “and I’m trying to get to where I need to be and help get this team where it needs to be as soon as possible.”

Thanks to his new buddy, Cavaliers veteran safety Antonio Clary, Kyle said he’s been able to do so while learning the defense ahead of spring practice, which begins next week for the Hoos.

While Clary is one of four returning safeties with starting experience along with Coen King, Jonas Sanker and Langston Long, UVa lacks the same luxury at cornerback.

The Cavaliers lost their pair of All-ACC starting corners from last season — Anthony Johnson, a probable NFL Draft pick next month, and Fentrell Cypress II, who transferred to Florida State. Kyle, having played in 42 games with the Cyclones, is a likely candidate to fill one of the voids left by Johnson or Cypress.

“I get work in with Antonio Clary almost every day,” Kyle said, “so to be able to have that guy that I know I can depend on and be able to look to — because I might not know something right now — I can I look to him and see what the standard is as well. He’s pushing me and I think I’m pushing him, and we understand our goals and where we’re trying to go, so it’s helpful to have someone with that experience on the back end.”

Kyle said he’s had a chance to chat some with defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox, too, about what they expect from him, and he said they’ve expanded his way of thinking, which should enable Kyle to acclimate well to the defense over the next few weeks.

“They want me to understand what the offense is trying to do,” Kyle said, “and not just what the defense has going on. It’s what the [offensive] formation is telling me, and just being able to read that stuff pre-snap will allow me to play faster. And I don’t feel like I was playing slow at Iowa State, but I feel like the way they’re approaching things here will help me from a sense of comfort and confidence and that’ll allow me to play fast and make plays.”

He logged 76 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups and an interception during his four-year stay with Iowa State.

Kyle, a Valdosta, Ga. native, said he feels like he’s transitioned smoothly to his surroundings at UVa.

“I’m fitting in great,” he said, “and it’s almost the perfect place for me to be. The guys have accepted me and we click like I’ve been here.”

OL coach fits recruiting mold

One of the reasons why first-year Virginia offensive line coach Terry Heffernan said he thought he’d be a qualified candidate for the Cavaliers’ job he landed this offseason was because of his recruiting background.

He spent the last two years in the same capacity at Stanford.

“I recruited O-Linemen against Virginia in my two years,” Heffernan said, “so I knew there was a similar type of guy that found the University of Virginia appealing that found the academics of Stanford appealing. It’s such a specific type of recruiting with that kid, that I felt like, ‘Wow. I do have experience in this where it’s not applicable to a lot of places and most O-Line coaches don’t [have the experience with it.]’ So, that was interesting to me.”

Heffernan said his recruiting areas at UVa include Knoxville and Nashville, Tenn., prep schools in the Northeast, from Lynchburg south on Rt. 29 in Virginia and wherever the linemen are. He said he’s established connections in the Midwest, too, which could benefit the Cavaliers.

Expanding his versatility

Embarking on his second go-around at UVa is defensive lineman Kam Butler.

He tallied 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles last season in his first with the Cavaliers after joining them as a transfer from Miami (Ohio).

Butler said since deciding to return for the 2023 campaign, he’s tried to get his diet right and has concentrated on his weight room training with assistant strength coach Nathan Pototschnik.

When spring practice starts, though, Butler said he’d like to become more versatile.

“I think it’s better for players to understand what the defense is doing on the play at each position around them rather than just knowing what you’re doing,” Butler said, “so during this spring, I’ll probably take some reps at the bandit position and learn that a little more, because I didn’t get an opportunity to do that when I first got here.”

Butler mostly lined up as the traditional defensive end in 2022, but with the bandit — a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker — starter Chico Bennett Jr. out for the spring while recovering from a shoulder injury, Butler should have the opportunity to take some snaps there.

“I view it as something where you can always get better,” Butler said.