Virginia football notebook: Sintim helping linebackers bridge communication gap

The required trait Virginia linebackers coach Clint Sintim needs his defenders to possess is strong communication.

“As a backer, you’ve got to take pride in the ownership of the defense,” Sintim, a former Cavaliers linebacker and team captain himself, said, “and getting people lined up, understanding where you fit and then doing it with a sense of urgency.”

And three practices into the spring, Sintim is serving as a translator for his linebackers so they can further and more quickly understand UVa’s fresh, multiple-look defense to gain confidence articulating what they need to for the rest of the unit to thrive from snap to snap.

Sintim was the lone defensive assistant retained from the previous staff by first-year coach Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski. Under former coach Bronco Mendenhall, the Cavaliers used a base 3-4 defense, though it was multiple as well.

“You see some similarities from last year and then you see some differences,” Sintim said about the scheme being installed by Rudzinski compared to what the Hoos formerly ran on defense.

“And because I do have some familiarity of the defense we did last year,” Sintim said, “I just try to equate it the best I can and maybe use some concepts [the linebackers] did last year, and say, ‘Hey, this is just like that,’ and then try to bridge the gap a little bit.”

Nick Jackson, the senior linebacker who tallied an Atlantic Coast Conference-best 117 tackles last fall, said he feels fortunate Sintim is leading the group of linebackers. Sintim coached the Cavaliers’ defensive line in each of the last two years.

“When we’re making communication checks,” Jackson said, “I’m just relaying it to something maybe we did in our previous defense. So, [Sintim] understands that and now we can talk in the same terms. It’s like he knows both languages and he’s trying to teach me a new language. So, it’s definitely very helpful.”

Sintim said the transition to coaching linebackers, having played the position in the NFL with the New York Giants and coached it earlier in his career with stops in the FCS at Richmond and Delaware, has gone smoothly.

Said Jackson about Sintim: “He’s a father figure in a way, because he’s pushing us and wants the best for us and he’s mentoring us. He’s been there and been at UVa, and he’s been a second-round pick. He’s been everywhere we all want to go, so at this point in this stage in my career and seeing everything he has to offer has been unreal.”

Basics come first for Thompson

UVa’s Keytaon Thompson is aware new Hoos offensive coordinator Des Kitchings last year was part of the Atlanta Falcons’ staff that found a variety of ways to involve do-it-all threat Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson’s 1,166 yards of total offense (618 rushing, 548 receiving) in 2021 were the most he’s had in any season during his nine-year pro career.

“We talked about it briefly,” Thompson, another all-purpose offensive player, said of conversations he’s had with Kitchings about Patterson.

Thompson, a quarterback in the past, starred while catching passes primarily, but also contributed in the running game last season when he racked up 78 catches for 990 receiving yards and 39 carries for 247 rushing yards for the Cavaliers.

But for right now and before it is determined how he could be used this coming fall, Thompson said he’s concentrated on only learning Kitchings’ offense.

“We’re just getting the grasps of the basics, the simple part of the offense,” Thompson said, “and just trying to build a foundation before we get into all that.”

Johnson embracing change

Cavaliers senior cornerback Anthony Johnson is excited about the changes in the secondary, including the one involving his position group.

He said UVa is no longer using boundary and field cornerbacks. Instead, Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox employ left and right cornerbacks.

“It’s definitely different,” Johnson said. “Last year, we played boundary and field [cornerbacks], and I played mostly in the boundary but I like to be able to show I could play in the field as well and that there is versatility to my game.”

Experiencing a staff shakeup is nothing new for Johnson, who had three interceptions in his debut season with the Cavaliers last fall. Before he transferred from Louisville to UVa, the Cardinals went through a staff transition two years earlier when Scott Satterfield replaced Bobby Petrino.

“And the good thing about me is in my position, Coach [Rudzinski] and Coach Cox came from Air Force together,” Johnson said, “so they have a really good bond with each other and sometimes Coach [Rudzinski] coaches the corners, sometimes Coach Cox coaches the corners, so we get to double dip on that and they’ve done a great job so far of implementing the scheme and making sure we understand what we do on the field.”

