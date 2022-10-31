Virginia football notebook: Nick Jackson named ACC Linebacker of the Week

For the first time in his storied college career, Nick Jackson has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Linebacker of the Week.

The Virginia senior linebacker received the honor from the conference on Monday for his performance in the Cavaliers' 14-12 loss to Miami on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Jackson finished with 14 tackles — the 19th double-digit tackle performance of his college career — and assisted on a tackle for loss in the Cavaliers' 4OT loss. He also was credited with a pass break up.

Saturday's performance continued a stellar senior season for Jackson, who currently leads the ACC in tackles per game (10.5) and total tackles (84). Jackson's 84 stops also rank No. 9 nationally.

Jackson helped the Virginia defense hold Miami to just 272 yards of total offense, the fewest yards by the Hurricanes in a game since they were held to 266 against Alabama in their 2021 season opener.

Jackson becomes the third different Virginia player to earn ACC weekly football honors this season. Chico Bennett has been named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week twice this season (Sept. 23 and Oct. 24) and kicker Brendan Farrell earned specialist of the week honors on Sept. 16.

Other players to receive ACC weekly honors this week included North Carolina QB Drake Maye (388 yards, five TDs vs. Pitt), Florida State running back Trey Benson (111 rushing yards vs. Georgia Tech), UNC receiver Antoine Green (10 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns vs. Pitt), Florida State offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel (no QB pressures allowed vs. Georgia Tech), Miami defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III (six tackles, 1.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss vs. Virginia), Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley (two interceptions vs. Wake Forest) and Miami kicker Andres Borregales (4-for-4 on field goals vs. Virginia).

Another early kickoff

Virginia's home matchup against Pittsburgh on Nov. 12 will kick off at noon, the ACC announced on Monday.

The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

It will be the the third straight early kickoff for the Cavaliers. Virginia opened its four-game homestand on Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. matchup with Miami and this Saturday's tilt with North Carolina will kick off at noon.

The kickoff times for Virginia's final two games of the regular season — vs. Coastal Carolina on Nov. 19 and at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 — will be announced at a later date.