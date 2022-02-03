Virginia football notebook: New coaching staff gets chance to bond during recruiting trips

If there were staff members Tony Elliott didn’t know all that well when he hired or retained them, the last few weeks have allowed him to become more familiar with his coaches.

They’ve spent countless hours traversing highways and byways together, navigating the recruiting trail while making visits to high schools and to see prospects.

And according to Elliott, the first-year Virginia coach, the opportunity presented a crash course to find out more about each other.

“You learn which ones are gonna let you eat and which ones are not,” he said with a laugh after signing 10 players Wednesday during the traditional signing date. “You find out who’s trying to get to as many schools as they possibly can, and then the guy that’s gonna make sure that he’s well-nourished while he’s on the road. But it’s been fun.”

He said linebackers coach Clint Sintim had the car warmed up and biscuits waiting inside for Elliott when the two took off for a visit one morning.

Not all rides were as pleasant, though, Elliott joked, as each assistant has their own distinctive methods of travel — some for better, some for worse.

“[Sintim] took care of me,” Elliott said. “[Running backs coach Keith] Gaither is not stopping. He’s going all the way. And I’m driving when it’s [a trip with defensive ends coach] Chris Slade.”

Elliott kept three assistants from the previous UVa staff and said those three — Sintim, wide receivers coach Marques Hagans and offensive line coach Garett Tujague — all got really good receptions on the road, especially in the state, since each of them already established relationships with certain prep coaches.

Slade, the Newport News native, Tabb High School grad and former All-American with the Cavaliers, did too.

“Every school that I went to, they were excited to see us,” Elliott said. “... I was smart and I was strategic, so, when we went down to the beach, I made sure that Marques and Slade walked in there first. And so they were the celebrities and I was just a tag along.”

But Elliott didn’t know the three holdovers well before retaining them and he hadn’t known new defensive coordinator John Rudzinski nor defensive backs coach Curome Cox at all before hiring them away from Air Force. Elliott crossed paths with the other coaches on the newly-formed Cavaliers’ staff or had longstanding relationships with them previously even though he may not have worked with them at all or alongside them in more than a decade.

“You get to learn a lot about just their family situations and their backgrounds,” he said of those recruiting trips. “You get a chance to just conversate and get to know each other on a personal level because you’re not necessarily in a stressful environment during the season where you’re talking football most of the time.”

That’s valuable to Elliott, he noted, especially considering he and his coaches will spend the next seven months planning for their first fall on the sideline together.

Hoos will be multiple on D

Elliott said Rudzinski came highly recommended and that after the two met with each other at the coaches convention last month in San Antonio, Elliott sensed Rudzinski would be capable of recruiting to a high-academic school like Virginia since he had strict restrictions regarding the players he could recruit and take while with Air Force.

Additionally, Rudzinski’s past lent itself to being able to put Elliott’s vision for the defense into action.

Rudzinski, the former Falcons DC, ran some 3-4 there but also used other looks.

“I believe in being multiple,” Elliott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator, said. “When you break him down, he’s probably 50-percent four down, and then the ability to be multiple, so it was more of a transition and then the ability to build from there.

“But I think nowadays, you have to be multiple with what people are doing on offense. You got to change things up. You cannot sit still. You cannot just line up. I know as an offensive guy, if you just lined up in one particular front all day long, it made it a lot easier for me to put together a plan.”

Air Force finished fourth in the FBS for total defense (296.5 yards allowed per game) and 16th for scoring defense (19.77 points allowed per game) this past season.

QB recruiting philosophy

Elliott and the Cavaliers put their finishing touches on the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday by inking eight offensive linemen and two defensive linemen.

Those prospects raised the tally of total signees in the group to 21, and of those 21, the Hoos inked two quarterbacks.

Both Liberty Christian Academy’s Davis Lane and Corona’s (Calif.) Delaney Crawford signed during the early period in December. Lane enrolled at UVa early and is on grounds this semester.

“Davis is a guy that I’m excited about,” Elliott said. “I think that he’s got some potential that he hasn’t tapped into.”

Elliott said he’d like for UVa to sign one quarterback in most years and two in some years.

“I’ve even had the discussion in this day and age,” he said, “you may need to take two every single year. Because if you go and look at it, especially if you’re recruiting the high-profile guys, because that’s a position where recruiting starts early and then there’s only typically one guy that plays. So, they want opportunities and you’re starting to see quarterbacks jumping around to find a spot that fits for them. But definitely one quarterback every cycle, and possibly even two, just because of the nature of where we are in college football.”

On top of the two signees, the Cavaliers have returning senior starter Brennan Armstrong, backup Jay Woolfolk and junior Jared Rayman on the roster at the position.

