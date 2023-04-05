He wants to be part of Virginia’s return to the status it had achieved upon his arrival.

It’s why veteran tight end Grant Misch opted to stay and play a sixth season with the Cavaliers this coming fall.

“I want to win more games. I want to go a bowl,” Misch said Wednesday. “I haven’t been to a bowl since the Orange Bowl. It’s been a long time.”

When Misch was a freshman, the Hoos won eight times and beat South Carolina in the Belk Bowl. The following fall, they tallied nine wins and an ACC Coastal Division crown en route to the league title game and an appearance in the Orange Bowl — marking the third straight season the Cavaliers played in the postseason.

COVID-19 impacted their opportunities to play in a bowl in 2020 and 2021, but this past season UVa simply wasn’t good enough to get to one.

The Cavaliers were 3-7 in coach Tony Elliott’s debut campaign.

“I just felt like I hadn’t completed my journey in football,” Misch, who hauled in 17 catches for 129 yards in 2022, said. “I felt like I had more of it left in me, especially with this team. I felt like I had a duty to come back and develop leadership and help lead these guys to a more successful season this year.”

He said becoming bowl eligible is a realistic and attainable goal based on what he’s seen from his coaches and teammates during spring drills.

“Definitely,” Misch said. “We’re playing much more as a team right now, and that’s one of the biggest things we were lacking last year — that team atmosphere, especially out at practice. And this year, it’s much different, so I think we can take that stride.”

Misch said offensive players are more comfortable, too, and that’s directly led to more explosive plays and fewer turnovers for the unit this spring.

Last season, the Cavaliers’ 17 points per contest were the sixth fewest nationally and their 22 turnovers lost were tied for the 22nd most in the country.

But Misch said the most overwhelming difference between this spring and this past fall is a willingness to come together and believe in the plan Elliott has for the team to turn their record around.

“I also think a lot of guys who came back, bought in more,” Misch said. “I’d say even with myself, I’m more bought in this year. I know some of the older veterans have bought in more. I don’t think it’s a guys-leaving thing. It’s also guys that stayed and stayed for a reason and we’ve been bought in because of that.”

Stock up for Diatta

Cavaliers defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing had been asked about his reliable veteran Jahmeer Carter and some young players earning extra reps this spring. But unprompted, Downing made it a point to mention who he believes is the most improved of the defensive tackles.

“A guy that I’m super proud of, that’s progressed a lot and as much as anybody in the [position group] or on our defense is Michael Diatta,” Downing said.

Diatta, a 6-foot-4, 268-pound junior, played some in the second half of the 2022 season and tallied five tackles and a sack as a reserve off the bench for the Cavaliers’ defensive line.

Downing said Diatta is “going to be a guy that’s going to play a lot” in the fall.

“His weight is the heaviest he’s been,” Downing said, “and he’s as strong as he’s been, so when you’ve got the weight and you’ve got the strength and you know what you’re doing, there’s a level of confidence.”

Diatta was named the team’s Defensive Rookie of the Year at UVa’s annual awards banquet after last season. The former three-star recruit has bettered his fundamentals, too, according to Downing.

Learning from dad

Virginia sophomore offensive tackle McKale Boley said he’s benefitted from being able to talk with his father, Michael Boley, a former college football standout at Southern Miss who spent nine years in the NFL afterward, about the game. The older Boley starred at linebacker and was Conference USA’s 2004 Defensive Player of the Year.

He was part of the New York Giants’ 2011 Super Bowl-championship winning team, too.

“When I moved to O-Line my senior year [of high school],” McKale Boley said, “he would help me, because linebackers [and] defensive linemen, they do hand swipes and stuff and he taught me how to deal with that on the O-Line with pass blocks.”

Boley started for the Cavaliers as a true freshman this past fall, but said he’s got a better feel now for the position and the college game.

“When you’re in high school, you’re just playing,” Boley said, “and there’s not a lot of fundamentals. So, when I got up here, I was like, ‘Yeah I have to focus on the little stuff,’ and I think I’ve grown.’”