Virginia football notebook: Mendenhall pleased with Cavaliers' resilience and toughness

CLEMSON, S.C. — Internally, Virginia’s football program is well past the point of moral victories.
Externally, Saturday’s 41-23 loss to Clemson felt like a step in the right direction.
While they lost, the Wahoos were within two possessions at multiple times in the second half, and they were close to making the contest a one-possession game.
The Cavaliers lost, but they showed flashes of brilliance against the nation’s No. 1 team.
Losing doesn’t cut it at the Power 5 level. When programs lose consistently, they move on from head coaches and seek new ways to join the winner’s circle.
Under Bronco Mendenhall, UVa is no longer a consistent loser, however.
The Cavaliers (1-1, 1-1 ACC) are building themselves toward being a consistent threat in the ACC. To do that, Virginia needs to stand up to Clemson.
Saturday’s showing for the Wahoos was, by almost every account, better than the 2019 ACC Championship Game.
The Cavaliers scored more points. They held Clemson to fewer points. The total yardage gap was -49 instead of -232.
UVa looked like it belonged on the field with Clemson this season. That wasn’t the case last year.
“I liked our conditioning, I liked our resilience, I liked our toughness, I liked our mindset,” Mendenhall said. “The game was a completely different game than a year ago, and they’re not comparable.”
Armstrong embraces big stage
Despite starting the game 1-for-8, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong developed into a rhythm. He finished the game completing 24 of his 43 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns. He also tossed a pair of interceptions.
On the ground, Armstrong ran hard. The quarterback carried the ball 22 times for 89 yards, showing a willingness to rush the ball to pick up first downs for the Wahoos.
“I knew coming into the game, just don’t be afraid to tuck and run it,” Armstrong said. “I was ready mindset wise to go do that.”
In just his second collegiate start, Armstrong went into Death Valley and helped guide an offensive attack to more than 400 yards. Since the start of last season, the only other quarterbacks to help an offense surpass 400 total yards against Clemson are Justin Fields of Ohio State and 2020 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who played collegiately at LSU.
“He did amazing,” Mendenhall said. “Brennan is tough mentally and physically. The stage wasn’t too big, the team wasn’t too good. I was really pleased with his mindset, his execution, his leadership. He did a really nice job.”
Taking the next step
Virginia survived a mediocre Coastal Division last season to make the ACC Championship Game. This fall, there are no divisions. For UVa to return to the conference championship game, it needs to finish in the top two of the ACC standings.
With Clemson the clear favorite to win the regular season, Virginia needs to perform exceptionally the rest of the season to return to the conference’s biggest stage.
That starts with a pair of winnable games the next two weeks. Virginia hosts N.C. State on Saturday before traveling to Wake Forest the following week.
Virginia’s program is good enough to expect to take down lower-level ACC squads. The Wolfpack upset Pittsburgh this weekend, but they also have a 21-point defeat to Virginia Tech on their resume. The Cavaliers possess the talent to beat both N.C. State and Wake Forest, potentially making the Wahoos 3-1 in the ACC before a three-week stretch against Miami, North Carolina and Louisville.
A good performance against Clemson is one thing. Turning the lessons of the loss into a string of ACC victories is the step Mendenhall’s program needs to take.
“It’s a quick turnaround,” junior running back Wayne Taulapapa said Saturday night. “We gotta start watching film on N.C. State. Just leave this game in the past, continue to improve and get better for N.C. State, which is a great team. Just had a win today against Pitt, so super excited to play them.”
