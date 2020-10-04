Virginia football notebook: Mendenhall pleased with Cavaliers' resilience and toughness

Taking the next step

Virginia survived a mediocre Coastal Division last season to make the ACC Championship Game. This fall, there are no divisions. For UVa to return to the conference championship game, it needs to finish in the top two of the ACC standings.

With Clemson the clear favorite to win the regular season, Virginia needs to perform exceptionally the rest of the season to return to the conference’s biggest stage.

That starts with a pair of winnable games the next two weeks. Virginia hosts N.C. State on Saturday before traveling to Wake Forest the following week.

Virginia’s program is good enough to expect to take down lower-level ACC squads. The Wolfpack upset Pittsburgh this weekend, but they also have a 21-point defeat to Virginia Tech on their resume. The Cavaliers possess the talent to beat both N.C. State and Wake Forest, potentially making the Wahoos 3-1 in the ACC before a three-week stretch against Miami, North Carolina and Louisville.

A good performance against Clemson is one thing. Turning the lessons of the loss into a string of ACC victories is the step Mendenhall’s program needs to take.

“It’s a quick turnaround,” junior running back Wayne Taulapapa said Saturday night. “We gotta start watching film on N.C. State. Just leave this game in the past, continue to improve and get better for N.C. State, which is a great team. Just had a win today against Pitt, so super excited to play them.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.