Virginia football notebook: Mendenhall keeps close eye on Davis

Kemp IV, the team’s starting punt returner last season, is expected to retain the job again this fall, according to Mendenhall. Defensive back Antonio Clary and Marshall graduate transfer wide receiver Artie Henry are backups at the position. All three players returned punts on Friday.

■ The kickoff return job is an open competition between at least six players. Sophomore wide receiver Demick Starling and senior running back Ronnie Walker Jr. were among the players returning kickoffs at Friday’s practice.

■ Noah Taylor and Joey Blount, who didn’t practice last week due to injuries, both appeared to be participating and moving well Friday. Mendenhall expected them back this week, so their participation wasn’t a surprise.

■ North Dakota State transfer defensive back Josh Hayes is currently out with an injury, according to Mendenhall. Mendenhall likes what Hayes brings to the secondary when healthy.

“Hopefully by the opener we’ll be good,” Mendenhall said of Hayes’ health.

