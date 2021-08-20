Virginia football notebook: Mendenhall keeps close eye on Davis

Lavel Davis Jr.’s size makes him an unlikely candidate to blend into a football practice.
Despite being 6-foot-7, the injured Davis Jr. still tries to quietly duck into drills. UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall usually notices.
“If you’re not watching closely, he tries to sneak into stuff,” Mendenhall said.
Davis Jr. misses practicing at full strength with his teammates. While he’s ahead of schedule in his rehab from an ACL injury suffered in the spring, he’s not quite ready to get on the field in a full capacity just yet. Since he’s just a sophomore and suffered an ACL injury previously, UVa wants to take his rehab cautiously.
“He wants to just get into anything he can, so I spend a lot of time kicking him out of stuff right now,” Mendenhall said.
Practice notes
■ Dontayvion Wicks, a talented receiver expected to play a big role this season, didn’t practice Friday. That shouldn’t be a concern for UVa fans.
“Just needed a rest,” Mendenhall said. “We’ve been working him hard, hard, hard.”
■ Wide receiver Billy Kemp IV missed much of practice last week and he was wearing a protective boot. He practiced Friday and moved well during the portion of practice open to the media.
Kemp IV, the team’s starting punt returner last season, is expected to retain the job again this fall, according to Mendenhall. Defensive back Antonio Clary and Marshall graduate transfer wide receiver Artie Henry are backups at the position. All three players returned punts on Friday.
■ The kickoff return job is an open competition between at least six players. Sophomore wide receiver Demick Starling and senior running back Ronnie Walker Jr. were among the players returning kickoffs at Friday’s practice.
■ Noah Taylor and Joey Blount, who didn’t practice last week due to injuries, both appeared to be participating and moving well Friday. Mendenhall expected them back this week, so their participation wasn’t a surprise.
■ North Dakota State transfer defensive back Josh Hayes is currently out with an injury, according to Mendenhall. Mendenhall likes what Hayes brings to the secondary when healthy.
“Hopefully by the opener we’ll be good,” Mendenhall said of Hayes’ health.
Bring on the beer
Unlike previous seasons, UVa football fans can purchase alcoholic beverages at Scott Stadium and take them back to their seat locations during games this fall. Consumption of alcoholic beverages in previous seasons had been limited to certain areas of the facility. Fans must be 21 years of age or older to purchase the drinks, and they’ll need a valid form of ID to prove their age.
The news release from UVa noted that beer and wine will not be sold near student sections.
Attendance won’t be limited this fall, but the university is still taking health and safety measures related to COVID-19. Masks must be worn in all interior public spaces, including bathrooms, the press box, shuttles and suites. Those measures could possibly change, depending on guidance from local health officials as the pandemic progresses.