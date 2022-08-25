Virginia football notebook: Kicker Brendan Farrell earns scholarship with field goal

In an instant, Wednesday’s practice at Virginia rapidly transformed from ordinary to nerve-racking for Cavaliers specialist Brendan Farrell.

The anxiousness was for great reason, though, when a field-goal try during a two-minute drill put the ultimate stake on the line.

“The offense called timeout and then, typical the defense goes in and they try to ice the kicker,” Farrell recalled Thursday. “So, Coach [Tony] Elliott comes in the huddle and it’s only the 11 of us, and he goes, ‘Alright guys. How about if my man Farrell makes this, he gets on scholarship.’”

Farrell said the rest of field-goal team was stunned about what Elliott proposed.

“And I won’t repeat what I thought in my head,” Farrell said with a grin.

The test was to convert a 48-yard field goal. If Farrell sailed it through the uprights, his status would change from walk-on to scholarship athlete.

Last season, he made 84.6% (11-of-13) of his kicks and had a long field goal of 43 yards against Miami. He was 34-for-34 on point-after tries. But this circumstance dangled Farrell’s career-long hope.

“I had to go out and make a kick,” Farrell said. “And [it] was one of the most-pressure kicks I’ve had, but it was great and went in, got mobbed by my teammates. It was a great feeling.”

He said the successful field goal and earning a scholarship for it was validation for the three previous years of work he put into the program.

When asked about whether not he had doubts regarding whether or not a scholarship would ever come his way at UVa, Farrell said he never thought about or dwelled on that.

“I always focused on self-improvement and that outside stuff you can’t focus on,” he said, “because if you do, it feels so far away and it can be disheartening at times.

“And my parents, they always kept me grounded and [said], ‘Hey look, you’re only going to keep improving if you focus on how you do each and every day,’ and my teammates kept me motivated as well. They said, ‘You can get it. You deserve it. You’ve worked for it.’ And they’ve been great the whole time.”

Except for the field-goal block team on the other side of Farrell’s scholarship-securing boot. He said because they didn’t know what was on the line, they were booing him and trying to distract him from converting the kick.

“Then they came up after and apologized,” Farrell said, “because they didn’t know it was such a big kick. It was really great.”

• • •

■ Two other walk-ons — quarterback Jared Rayman and wide receiver Josh Clifford — were also put on scholarship within the last week.

■ With the Cavaliers’ season-opener nine days away, their potential starting offensive line is beginning to appear clearer. During Thursday’s practice, UVa’s first-team offensive line consisted of left tackle McKale Boley, left guard John Paul Flores, center Ty Furnish, right guard Derek Devine and right tackle Logan Taylor.

■ Defensive end Jack Camper, a transfer from Michigan State who joined the Cavaliers in January, said he’s adjusted well to his new team and has enjoyed working with Hoos defensive ends coach Chris Slade.

He said Slade has so much knowledge to share with UVa’s edge rushers.

“He’s got nine years of NFL experience,” Camper said. “It’s small things like getting vertical when you’re working inside moves and things of that nature. For every little thing, he’s got something.”

Camper is being used at both the traditional defensive end spot and the bandit position.