Last week, Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and cornerback Anthony Johnson performed well enough at the Senior Bowl to enhance their appeal for this April’s NFL Draft.

And beginning later this month, they’ll have the opportunity to generate more belief from pro scouts and coaches at the NFL Combine from Feb. 28 to March 6 in Indianapolis. The league officially announced invitees on Wednesday.

Wicks was voted as the American team’s wide receiver practice player of the week by the cornerbacks and safeties he drilled against in Mobile, Ala., and Johnson earned American team MVP honors for the 37-yard interception return for a touchdown he had in the all-star game this past Saturday.

Johnson was an All-ACC first-team choice this past fall for his 51 tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass breakups, and Wicks earned the same accolade in 2021 when he tallied a UVa single-season record 1,203 receiving yards to go along with nine touchdowns on 57 receptions. This past year, Wicks had 30 catches for 430 yards and two interceptions.

On the heels of the Senior Bowl, Wicks was headed back to Thousand Oaks, Calif. and Johnson was returning to Arizona, to continue their respective training ahead of the NFL Combine.

“I’ve been really working on my 40[-yard dash],” Wicks said last week. “I get position work in … but it’s more focused on the 40 and the combine drills.”

LB Jackson commits to Iowa

Former Cavaliers linebacker Nick Jackson committed to Iowa, he announced Wednesday evening on social media.

Jackson spent the past four seasons with the Hoos and led the team in tackles each of the past three years, which was a run of three consecutive campaigns with at least 100 tackles. He finished with 354 total tackles in his UVa career and earned a spot on the All-ACC second-team in each of the past two seasons.

“To my teammates, coaches, staff, alumni, Charlottesville community and fans, it has been an honor to represent UVa Football,” he tweeted earlier this week. “I am forever in debt. C’ville will always be home for me. I can’t thank you all enough for the past four years of support as I move on to the next chapter.”

At Iowa, Jackson will join a defense that finished second nationally for scoring defense while yielding only 13.3 points per game.

Hoos ink Ga. safety Clark

UVa added to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, signing Marietta (Ga.) safety Devin Clark.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder was a first-team All-Region 3-7A selection as a defensive back this past season as he had 35 tackles, two interceptions, 15 pass breakups and a forced fumble.