Virginia football notebook: Johnson plays well against his former team

Between each tackle, pass breakup or drop in coverage, he was spotted chatting with those on the other sideline.

Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson began his career with Louisville, and on Saturday in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Cardinals he became quickly reacquainted with his former coaches and teammates. Many of them stopped Johnson during pregame warmups to catch up and check in with him.

“Those are my guys over there and I have a lot of guys I went to school with over there,” Johnson said. “We’re brothers at the end of day, now competing.”

That propelled Johnson, the sixth-year senior, to perform well against his past school.

His first-quarter interception of Louisville quarterback Brock Domann set up UVa’s first touchdown, which propelled the Hoos to extend their early lead to 10-0.

“It was a great interception,” Cavaliers defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said.

In the second quarter, Johnson deflected a pass thrown by Domann and the ball was intercepted off the tip by Cavaliers safety Antonio Clary.

Johnson finished Saturday with five tackles, the pick and three pass breakups.

“I know this was an important game for [Johnson],” Rudzinski said, “so I know how disappointed he is to lose to his undergraduate alma mater.”

Said Johnson: “It sucks. We didn’t win, so I feel like I could’ve done more to help us win this game.”

No Cunningham, no problem

Though, standout Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham’s status was termed day-to-day by fourth-year coach Scott Satterfield on Tuesday, Domann said he learned this past Sunday that he’d start in place of Cunningham against the Cavaliers.

And the junior, who played at a pair of junior colleges ahead of arriving at Louisville last year, made the most of his opportunity.

After a shaky first quarter, Domann put that behind him to finish with 275 passing yards, 71 rushing yards and a pair of total touchdowns.

“He came out and, man, what a great effort he gave us today,” Satterfield said after his team’s victory.

Rudzinski said the Cavaliers studied film from Domann’s high school career as well as the two games he appeared in earlier this year for the Cardinals.

Johnson said the one attribute the Hoos didn’t anticipate from Domann was his speed. He showed it off on a second-quarter 44-yard touchdown run.

“No, not at all,” Johnson said. “But they did a good job of scheming him up and we didn’t make tackles. But a good job to [Domann].”

Faumui sits the first half

Cavaliers defensive tackle Aaron Faumui was benched for the first half of Saturday’s loss because of the personal foul penalties he picked up in recent weeks, UVa coach Tony Elliott said.

With Faumui on the sideline, the Hoos started Ben Smiley III.

Clary said Elliott’s decision sent a message to the rest of the team.

“If you’re not going to be a disciplined player,” Clary said, “then you’re not going to play. … Coach doesn’t care who you are, and it lets other guys know that, ‘If you’re going to be undisciplined, you’re next.’”

Smiley had three tackles.