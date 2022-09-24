Virginia football notebook: Hoos were prepped for game-tying TD call

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — There wasn’t any worry about whether or not his fourth-down call would work.

Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had seen enough from his top players to believe they could convert his play choice to points when the Hoos needed a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the Syracuse 4-yard line with less than six minutes left on the clock.

“It’s a good man-[coverage] beater down there,” Kitchings said before he noted the Cavaliers have drilled the play they used for the game-tying touchdown on Friday night regularly in practice.

UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong connected with wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. for the 4-yard score, and the extra-point kick that followed pushed the Cavaliers ahead 20-19.

Davis was lined up outside, but slanted inside after wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, who originally aligned in the slot, crossed away from the play. Thompson’s dash slowed the cornerback opposite of Davis to create enough separation for Armstrong to target Davis.

“KT and Lavel, executed it perfect,” Kitchings said, “and Brennan threw a hell of a ball in there.”

First-year Hoos coach Tony Elliott called the touchdown pass the perfect example of how UVa has shown its offensive capabilities in flashes this year.

“Fourth down, game on the line,” Elliott said, “and Brennan sets his feet, pressure off the edge, delivers a strike.”

About the play, running back Perris Jones said: “I knew it was [going to work]. I have trust in those guys. I knew they were going to do their jobs.”

Costly penalties hurt Hoos

The level of their frustration elevated on every occasion an official threw a flag.

UVa committed penalties from start to finish against the Orange, and those mistakes were part of the reason why the Cavaliers didn’t win the game.

And in the most inopportune time, linebacker Hunter Stewart was caught for a facemask that ultimately wiped out a third-down sack of Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader on the Orange’s go-ahead drive after Davis’ touchdown catch. It pushed Syracuse up the field and gave Shrader and company a fresh set of downs.

“It’s a situation where we’re getting ready to get the ball back, right?” Elliott said. “And now we extend the drive, give them an automatic first down and it’s the ballgame there.”

That wasn’t the only penalty costly to the Hoos, though. They were flagged 12 times for 106 yards with some of those penalties killing offensive possessions early on.

“As soon as we hit a big play, we had a mental mistake,” Elliott said. “We have a holding call, false start and something that gets us behind the chains.”

A switch at center

UVa opted for a change at its center position.

Backup Jestus Johnson III replaced starter Ty Furnish in the opening half and the Cavaliers never subbed Furnish back in.

Elliott said the move was based on production and how each player differed in how they handled the rigors of the loud, intimidating JMA Wireless Dome.

“You got a lot of young guys in there who haven’t played a lot of football on the offensive line,” Elliott said, “and you come into this environment. And we did a good job of trying to prepare them, but until you come here and play, man, these guys do a great job of defending their home field and creating a good environment, and Jestus just had a better look in his eyes. That’s what [offensive line coach Garett] Tujague saw and decided to make that change.”

NFL scouts aplenty

A heavy contingent of NFL talent-evaluators were in attendance Friday for UVa’s ACC-opening tilt with the Orange to get a glimpse of Armstrong with no other Power Five games on the slate until Saturday.

Other Hoos that scouts eyed were Thompson, fellow wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks as well as defensive ends Kam Butler and Chico Bennett Jr. along with cornerback Anthony Johnson.

Armstrong was up and down with one touchdown and one interception, but Thompson was steady while recording eight catches — some tough ones, too — and a rushing touchdown.

Twenty-one different franchises were represented in the press box, including the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers of which each sent multiple scouts to Central New York. Some notables in attendance included Giants general manager Joe Schoen and former New York Jets general manager Terry Bradway, who now works for the Carolina Panthers.