Virginia football notebook: Flores and Akere, once Ivy League opponents, now teammates with Cavaliers

When they stare across the line of scrimmage, the two now-Virginia teammates see a familiar foe.

Newcomers John Paul Flores, an offensive line transfer from Dartmouth, and Paul Akere, a defensive line import from Columbia, were regular opponents in their last stops.

“He’s a good player,” Flores said. “There’s a reason he got All-Ivy [League].”

Said Akere: “He was playing tackle and I was playing end, so I saw him a bunch.”

Last fall, Akere’s Lions knocked off Flores’ Big Green in a contest Akere tallied a game-high six tackles to go along with a pass breakup.

“We were able to go up to Dartmouth on a Friday night and give them the business,” Akere said with a grin.

Bragging rights aside, the two ex-Ivy Leaguers and Texas natives are currently each trying to improve their play during training camp in preparation for the increased level of competition they’ll face in the FBS and the Atlantic Coast Conference this fall.

Flores could start at any of four positions on the Hoos’ offensive front and Akere is likely to play in a rotation on the defensive line. He said UVa coaches have used him at multiple positions on the D-Line from the zero-technique — head up on the center — to his more natural defensive end position during training camp.

“And because we’re both playing multiple positions, I’ve been able to go against Flores here, too,” Akere said, “and it’s been great.”

The 6-foot-4, 258-pound defender who chose UVa from a collection of potential transfer destinations including Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Rice and UAB, said he and Flores are only helping each other get better. They both have end goals of proving themselves in the FBS and ultimately earning a chance in the NFL.

Flores said he’s noticed in practice that any flaw fundamentally can cost him a block, so he’s concentrated diligently on his craft.

“For me, it’s pad level,” Flores said. “At the FCS level, I think I can get away with it because I was little bigger and stronger than the guys there versus here. People are bigger than me. People are stronger than me, and so they play with better pad level and they can get underneath me. It’s little things like that and like hand placement, playing low. A false step here or there gets you beat at this level, so it’s those little details you have to manage every play.”

• • •

■ On Thursday, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said there are five statistical categories he pays attention to throughout the season — rushing defense, defense per play, scoring defense per possession, takeaways and third-down defense.

“Those end up having translated into being able to play winning defensive football,” he said, “as you look at bowl teams and the good defensive teams in the nation, those end up being the statistics that ultimately drive winning.”

■ Sophomore defensive back Langston Long has regularly taken first-team snaps at the boundary safety position, and is trying to secure a starting role.

“But the thing about a starting position is everything is fluid,” Long said, “so I can’t be comfortable or anything like that, so it’s continual hard work on top of the hard work I’ve already put in.”

After former coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down last year, Long said, he committed to putting in the necessary effort during the offseason to help carve out a role come this fall regardless of what the new coaching staff looked like.

Long said new coach Tony Elliott’s staff has evaluated players with an open mind.

■ The Cavaliers are into their third week of training camp and wide receiver Keytaon Thompson said this is when players have to push through to the end.

“You just have to find something within,” Thompson said, “and find something else to play for beside yourself. You go out there with your teammates and you’ve got to lean on something, because you know, fall camp, it gets tough, but you’ve got to have a plan for it and lay it all out on the line.”

■ Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said senior running back Perris Jones has performed more consistently than any other running back on the roster throughout camp.

When asked if the Cavaliers’ preference is to use one lead back or a rotation of runners this fall, Kitchings said, “Where we are right now, it’s a committee group, but within that committee, who’s the first guy out will depend on how they go about these next couple of practices.”

During Thursday’s open portion of practice, Jones flashed exactly why coaches have praised him throughout the preseason.

Jones finishes through each drill with energy, and in the individual period, he’s always the first running back to take the first rep. On Tuesday, Kitchings mentioned the great conditioning shape Jones is in, and on a hot and sunny afternoon on Thursday, he didn’t show any sign of slowing down through the heat even as he took on more reps.

■ Both quarterback Brennan Armstrong and center Ty Furnish have said they’ve enjoyed working together, and believe they’ve built the trust a quarterback and a center should maintain entering the season.

“We have really good communication,” Armstrong said, “with pressures and picking up protections and all that stuff, so I think Ty has made good steps.”

Said Furnish: “It’s fun having a quarterback like Brennan, especially for me and seeing what he did last year with the production he had. It’s really nice to be able to go in there, get to know him a little better and grow a relationship with him. It’s really cool.”

Furnish said in the last few practices, after the first-team offense ran its plays, he and Armstrong exchanged ideas about what they were seeing from the defense and how to call the protection properly.