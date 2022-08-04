Virginia football notebook: Faumui answers Elliott's challenge to become more of a leader

Aaron Faumui is inspired, and that feeling has only grown since the beginning of the offseason.

“A guy I’m extremely proud of is Aaron Faumui,” Virginia coach Tony Elliott said. “He’s a guy I challenged right out of the gate, because I know he’s an alpha dog. Right? And I needed to challenge him.”

On Wednesday following the Cavaliers’ first practice of training camp, the senior defensive lineman said he’s never felt a responsibility on the field and within the locker room like the one he holds now.

“Oh man,” Faumui said. “Me and Coach Elliott had a lot of one-on-one talks, but most of it was him telling me I could take the role of being a leader, do right and not just on the field, but do right in class, get the boys together and all of that. So, he challenged me this year and I feel like I’ve been doing good.”

The 6-foot-1, 282-pound native of Hawaii hasn’t had to lead previously for the Cavaliers, but is now a trusted veteran on their defensive line. He’s the only senior in the position group to have spent his entire career with the Hoos.

They’ve added graduate transfers Jack Camper of Michigan State, Devontae Davis of South Carolina, Kam Butler of Miami (Ohio) and Paul Akere of Columbia to the unit, but Davis, Butler and Akere arrived only earlier this summer, so the most experienced defensive lineman at UVa throughout the winter and spring was Faumui.

“And it’s easy when you’ve got a bunch of guys who want to work,” Faumui said about how he approaches leadership, “so my D-Line, they’re always down to work and it’s always them texting me like, ‘Aaron, let’s go get this work in. Let’s go get some film in,’ and I’m like ‘Let’s go.’ So, it makes my job easier and I love the energy they bring every day because they just want to work and want to get better.”

He said he’s confident in the depth of defensive line, especially when factoring in the transfer additions, and said the Cavaliers will have enough defensive linemen to keep the group fresh from the start to finish of games and week to week as the season progresses.

“Keeping our legs fresh and throwing in a guy for one series or one drive and then bringing in another guy, we just have that confidence when you bring in the other guy,” Faumui said.

Last season, he logged 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack, but three seasons ago during the Cavaliers’ ACC Coastal Division championship-winning campaign in 2019, Faumui was ultra-productive with 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

With renewed spirit and the belief from his coach in him, he’s hoping for a successful senior year while guiding the defensive line.

“When [Elliott] did mention my name [about leading], it was big to me,” Faumui said, “especially having all these years not mentioned. Now, finally it’s my senior year and it’s my time.”

• • •

■ After Wednesday’s practice, Elliott said he was thrilled to coach a full roster for the first time. During the spring, the Hoos had only 54 scholarship players, he said, “so being able to replenish the roster has been huge for us.”

UVa is most notably deeper on the defensive front, at running back and at quarterback. There were times this past spring when only two running backs were practicing. On Wednesday, six different running backs — Mike Hollins, Cody Brown, Perris Jones, Amaad Foston, Xavier Brown and Jack Griese — were active.

■ The first offensive line group on Wednesday featured left tackle Logan Taylor, left guard Noah Josey, center Ty Furnish, right guard Derek Devine and right tackle Jonathan Leech. Elliott said Dartmouth transfer John Paul Flores adds competition and depth to the group and flexibility for the Hoos at center.

About how coaches are figuring out the best way for an entirely new group of offensive linemen to operate, Elliott said: “We got to make sure we don’t make it about us or the system, and that we make it about the young men first and foremost, identify what they can do and help them become the best at what they can do.”

Elliott said a positive for the Cavaliers is even though the front doesn’t have a lot of game experience, it isn’t a young group. The O-Linemen competing for playing time — with the exception of Flores — have been in the program for multiple years.

■ Elliott was impressed with wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr.’s effort during practice on Wednesday. Davis Jr. returned in the spring from the ACL injury he suffered last year, but was still trying to gain confidence after the injury then.

“I didn’t notice him, which is a good thing,” Elliott said. “If I notice a guy and am calling a guy out, that’s probably not a good thing, but … he was doing what he was supposed to do. He was getting lined up. He was giving good effort and trying to do the little things in the individual [period]. I was noticing he was catching the ball and trying to finish and burst, so you can see he’s in a different headspace.”

■ Davis Jr. said he’s thrilled to be back on the field, and thankful to be in shape and to be able to run routes at full speed again without any worries.

■ Throughout the summer, Davis Jr. said he spent plenty of time studying up on the wide receivers Elliott coached at Clemson and watching film of those pass-catchers.

“I watch Tee Higgins all the time,” Davis Jr. said. “And I love watching [DeAndre] Hopkins … and Coach knows all of them and he’s seen a lot of football with all of them, so it’s little stuff like that he can help me with and sharpen my game up.”

■ Defensive tackle Ben Smiley III said the staff has big expectations for him this fall. He said he feels like he had a strong offseason and was able to transform his body. The junior said he’s up to 281 pounds now — though he’s listed as 264 pounds on the team’s roster. He said his bench press and squats in the weight room have improved as well.