Virginia football notebook: Falcons assistant will be Cavaliers' offensive coordinator

Hines was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg initially linked Kitchings to UVa, reporting Kitchings was a target of new Hoos coach Tony Elliott.

“He’s a smart coach,” Smith said about why he thinks Kitchings will make a good OC. “He communicates well and understands how to provide value every week in terms of strategically coming up with ideas and getting his guys ready to go. He’ll be missed around here but it’s one heck of an opportunity for him.”

Like Elliott, some of Kitchings’ early coaching years were spent at Furman, where he worked for ex-Paladins coach Bobby Lamb from 2004 through 2007. Elliott was Lamb’s wide receivers coach at Furman from 2008 through 2010.

Kitchings was a star wide receiver and return specialist for the Paladins. His 1,808 career receiving yards are the ninth most in Furman history and his 112 receptions are 11th most. The 29.3 yards per kick return Kitchings averaged are the second most ever at the school.