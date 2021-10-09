Virginia football notebook: Defense makes important stops in second straight road win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winning on the road was an emphasis for the Virginia football team entering the fall.

After beating Louisville 34-33 on the road in dramatic fashion Saturday, it seems like the Cavaliers are making headway on that goal.

“It’s huge,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “We have targeted for it. We have trained for it. We have worked. It’s not glamorous, but it is road wins, and they’re hard, as we’ve seen.”

The win over Louisville gives the Cavaliers consecutive ACC road wins for the first time since 2011. Only two road games remain on Virginia’s schedule.

Virginia faces BYU on Oct. 30 and Pittsburgh on Nov. 13. Three of the team’s final four ACC games come at home.

“Now we’re just learning we can win anywhere,” linebacker Nick Jackson said. “Anywhere can be Scott Stadium. We’ve proven over the years that we’re dominant at Scott, and I think now that we’re proving to ourselves that we can win anywhere. That’s how you take over a league, and that’s how you take over the Coastal.”

Defense makes key stops