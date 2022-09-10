Virginia football notebook: Defense creates turnovers, but offense can't capitalize

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s emphasis on turnovers certainly yielded its dividends on Saturday at Illinois.

The Cavaliers forced four turnovers — three forced fumbles and an interception — to showcase how they can take away the ball.

“We have a turnover circuit every day,” said safety Langston Long, who recovered a fumble in the opening quarter of the Cavaliers’ 24-3 loss to the Illini.

“It’s very important to us,” he said. “We’re making sure that we’re going to get takeaways. Winning the turnover battle is very important to us.”

Said Rudzinski: “We take a lot of pride in playing complementary football and I know, shoot, we’re going to do that.”

Cornerback Anthony Johnson’s sixth career interception came on the second play of the game, and Long said the pick boosted the confidence of the entire defense against the Illini.

“We just felt great,” Long said. “We were excited. We felt ready and then when [Johnson] got the pick, he comes to the sideline like, ‘Let’s go!’ And he’s bringing us up and we’re getting juiced, amped and that helped propel us forward.”

Long’s fumble recovery came after fellow safety Antonio Clary jarred the ball free from Illinois running back Chase Brown. Cavaliers defensive end Kam Butler had a strip-sack of Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito and defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter recovered the fumble. Cornerback Fentrell Cyrpess II recovered a fumble as well on one forced by safety Jonas Sanker.

The problem was the offense could not capitalize on the turnovers.

Learning chance for Kemp IV

Illinois’ first touchdown came when Cavaliers punt returner Billy Kemp IV fumbled and the ball bounced into the end zone, where the Illini’s Matthew Bailey landed on it.

Kemp caught the ball cleanly, but lost control of it when he tried to maneuver around defenders.

“That’s costly there,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said. “And that’s just a guy there, that when you learn how to win, you don’t press, you don’t panic, you don’t flinch.”

The Cavaliers are still learning how to win, according to Elliott.

Kemp made the decision to try to return the punt while backed up near the goal line after slipping before the catch.

“He’s a playmaker,” Elliott said. “He wanted to make a play, but he slipped and he’s already back on the 10-yard line. If you slip or you fall, just fair catch the ball and let the offense have possession. Now, we muff the ball. It’s going to be a great opportunity to teach.”

The touchdown was the start of 24 straight points for the Illini.

Penalties hurt Hoos

Elliott appeared to hit his boiling point in the waning seconds of the first quarter when Cavaliers defensive lineman Aaron Faumui was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty that extended an Illini drive.

UVa’s defense stopped Illinois shy of a first down after it gained only five yards on a second-and-6 throw. The tackle Clary made should’ve set up a crucial third-down play at the Illinois 40-yard line, but Faumui’s foul provided the Illini a fresh set of downs and pushed the ball into UVa territory.

They eventually scored on the series.

But Faumui was still on the field when Elliott began barking at his senior defensive lineman, and the coach continued to let him hear it even as he crossed onto the sideline.

In total, Virginia had five penalties for 40 yards, which exacerbated its other issues on Saturday.

ACC commish in attendance

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips was in attendance for the tilt between UVa and Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Phillips, a former athletic director in the Big Ten at Northwestern, was spotted on the field during pregame warm-ups.