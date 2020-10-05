Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers turn attention to N.C. State

After a respectable showing in a 41-23 loss to Clemson, the Virginia football team returns home this week. The Cavaliers (1-1, 1-1 ACC) host N.C. State (2-1, 2-1 ACC) at noon on Saturday in Scott Stadium.
Last week’s performance showed the Wahoos' areas of strength as well as spots for improvement, and they’re hopeful to put together a complete team performance this weekend against an up-and-down opponent.
The Cavaliers also enter this week managing COVID-19 after seven student-athletes and a full-time coach were unavailable against Clemson due to COVID-19 testing results.
Early in the week, the team’s focus lies mostly on their on-field opponent. In the back of their mind, they know they’ll need to stay vigilant in following the health protocols to safely take the field this Saturday.
N.C. State strolls into Charlottesville on Saturday as a bit of an unknown. The Wolfpack picked up a narrow 30-29 victory over a ranked Pittsburgh team Saturday. That came after being embarrassed 45-24 by a depleted Virginia Tech team.
The Wolfpack opened the season with a 45-42 win over Wake Forest.
Saturday’s matchup will be just the second meeting between UVa and N.C. State with Bronco Mendenhall leading the Wahoos. Dave Doeren’s team beat the Cavaliers 35-21 back in 2018.
“As much reading or as much as you know the head coach or as much as you think, until you play a team, their true identity, their true character, just kind of the culture of the program you don’t see, you don’t feel and you don’t know up close and personal,” Mendenhall said.
The Cavaliers will attempt to understand the Wolfpack through this week’s film study.
UVa faces a Wolfpack team that can score in bunches and averages 33 points per contest. On the flip side, N.C. State’s defense looks weak, allowing an ACC-worst 38.7 points per contest.
Overall, Mendenhall says he’s impressed with what he’s seen from this week’s opponent. Despite players missing time at the beginning of the season due to COVID-19 and contact tracing, the Wolfpack has pushed through iffy defensive showings to start the season 2-1 in the ACC with a victory over a ranked foe.
“I think they’re doing a nice job of adapting, just like every program is expected to do and really that’s the bottom line in terms of this 2020 year,” Mendenhall said.
Still no Walker update
Indiana transfer running back Ronnie Walker Jr. has yet to hear back from the NCAA on the second part of his appeal process to earn a waiver for immediate eligibility. Mendenhall believes the Virginia native, who said he joined UVa in part to be closer to his mother, deserves the waiver.
Virginia’s head coach remained calm, but shared his frustrations Monday with the lack of guidance from the NCAA on the situation.
“It seems like our urgency is more than maybe that of who we’re working with,” Mendenhall said.
Even without the running back, UVa’s offense has performed well through two games. The Cavaliers are averaging 167.5 yards per game on the ground, up about 45 yards from last year’s season average.
“I think the biggest difference is definitely the mindset, and the attitude is that we go out there, we know we prepared, we practiced really hard, we have a great game plan, we just go out and try to execute it to the fullest of our ability,” offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer said. “It never hurts when everyone’s coming back and we have good experience, so I think there’s a lot of different factors that have come into play for this year and why we started to play really well, but we know that we know that we have hit nowhere near our ceiling.”
Of the ACC teams to play three games this fall, N.C. State has allowed the most rushing touchdowns (nine). Only Florida State and Duke have allowed more rushing touchdowns this season, and both those teams have played four games. The Wolfpack allow 4.4 yards per carry, the third-worst mark in the conference.
After two productive weeks, UVa’s offensive line enters Saturday confident, even with Walker Jr. still awaiting word on his appeals process.
Up next
Virginia’s road contest at Wake Forest on Oct. 17 will kick off at 4 p.m., the ACC announced Monday. The game will air on the ACC Network. That marks four consecutive games on the ACC Network to open Virginia’s season.
Like Clemson, Wake Forest will have an open date before facing the Wahoos. The Demon Deacons earned their first win of the season last Friday, beating Campbell, 66-14. They’ll rest this week before hosting Virginia the following weekend.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!