Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers turn attention to N.C. State

Virginia’s head coach remained calm, but shared his frustrations Monday with the lack of guidance from the NCAA on the situation.

“It seems like our urgency is more than maybe that of who we’re working with,” Mendenhall said.

Even without the running back, UVa’s offense has performed well through two games. The Cavaliers are averaging 167.5 yards per game on the ground, up about 45 yards from last year’s season average.

“I think the biggest difference is definitely the mindset, and the attitude is that we go out there, we know we prepared, we practiced really hard, we have a great game plan, we just go out and try to execute it to the fullest of our ability,” offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer said. “It never hurts when everyone’s coming back and we have good experience, so I think there’s a lot of different factors that have come into play for this year and why we started to play really well, but we know that we know that we have hit nowhere near our ceiling.”

Of the ACC teams to play three games this fall, N.C. State has allowed the most rushing touchdowns (nine). Only Florida State and Duke have allowed more rushing touchdowns this season, and both those teams have played four games. The Wolfpack allow 4.4 yards per carry, the third-worst mark in the conference.