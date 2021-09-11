Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers spread the wealth on offense

“I think we could’ve really cut them off in the first quarter,” Armstrong said. “We could have had 28 up there in the first quarter.”

Virginia missed a pair of field goals Saturday, the first misses of Justin Duenkel’s career. Virginia also went 4-for-10 on third downs, a number Armstrong wanted to see improve in future games. A pair of turnovers on Illinois’ side of the field also prevented Virginia from taking on additional points.

After a two-penalty showing in Week 1, Virginia committed eight penalties for 74 yards against the Fighting Illini.

The Cavaliers were undoubtedly the better team Saturday. Areas to improve remain, though, and the players were quick to point out their own mistakes. They felt they could’ve won the game by well over 30 points.

“We really want to drive them into the ground, take their will from them,” safety Joey Blount said.

Remembering 9/11

Saturday’s game took place on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The football program remembered the day with a series of gestures, including a stadium-wide moment of silence prior to kickoff.