Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers schedule home-and-home series with Indiana

Another Big Ten foe is on the docket for Virginia’s football program.

On Monday, UVa and Indiana University jointly announced a home-and-home series for 2027 and 2028.

The first game will be played Sept. 4, 2027 in Charlottesville and the return date in Bloomington, Ind., is set for Sept. 16, 2028.

The Hoosiers and the Cavaliers have met in nonconference action previously, having squared off as recently as 2017 and 2018. Both were wins for Indiana to even the all-time series to two victories apiece.

Indiana is the third Big Ten program to appear on future schedules for UVa. The Cavaliers are due to complete a home-and-home series with Illinois this coming fall, when they go to Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10 in Champaign, Ill. The Hoos knocked off the Fighting Illini, 42-14, this season when quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns to lead his team to a runaway win.

Between the second game with Illinois and the start of the two-game set with Indiana, UVa will play at Maryland in 2023 and host the Terrapins the following season. Former Atlantic Coast Conference rivals, UVa and Maryland have met 78 times before.