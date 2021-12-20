Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers schedule home-and-home series with Indiana

Another Big Ten foe is on the docket for Virginia’s football program.
On Monday, UVa and Indiana University jointly announced a home-and-home series for 2027 and 2028.
The first game will be played Sept. 4, 2027 in Charlottesville and the return date in Bloomington, Ind., is set for Sept. 16, 2028.
The Hoosiers and the Cavaliers have met in nonconference action previously, having squared off as recently as 2017 and 2018. Both were wins for Indiana to even the all-time series to two victories apiece.
Indiana is the third Big Ten program to appear on future schedules for UVa. The Cavaliers are due to complete a home-and-home series with Illinois this coming fall, when they go to Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10 in Champaign, Ill. The Hoos knocked off the Fighting Illini, 42-14, this season when quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns to lead his team to a runaway win.
Between the second game with Illinois and the start of the two-game set with Indiana, UVa will play at Maryland in 2023 and host the Terrapins the following season. Former Atlantic Coast Conference rivals, UVa and Maryland have met 78 times before.
UVa is 42-59-2 against schools that currently reside in the Big Ten.
Earlier this year, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced an alliance to collaborate on the evolving future of college athletics. One area the three groups will work together on is scheduling.
Woods to play in East-West Game
Virginia tight end Jelani Woods has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, per a UVa press release.
The All-Star event is Feb. 3 in Las Vegas and he’ll join UVa teammate and defensive back Nick Grant there.
Woods, in his lone season with the Hoos after transferring from Oklahoma State, caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. The eight scores were the second most for any Power Five tight end this year and second most in UVa single-season history to Heath Miller, who had nine touchdowns in 2002.