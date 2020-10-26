Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers remain upbeat despite slow start

On the other side of the ball, the team’s linebackers lead the way for a defense lined with upperclassmen.

Despite experience and talent, the all-ACC schedule thus far has proven too much to overcome. Both Miami and Clemson sit in the top 15 in the latest AP poll. It’s been a challenging slate for the Wahoos, who are trying to focus on performance and process rather than outcomes.

“We’re really not focusing on the outcome, which man, that’s hard for grownups sometimes, too, myself included,” Mendenhall said.

Instead, the focus lies in the preparation and work needed to play well on Saturday.

Building blocks

Mendenhall liked the way the Cavaliers performed against Miami. They took a top-15 team to the wire on the road. While the result wasn’t what UVa wanted, it looked the part of a quality ACC team, especially on defense.

Mistakes and miscues define Virginia’s first five games, but it’s disingenuous to say the team has been all bad through five weeks. There are bright spots within UVa’s team.