Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers remain upbeat despite slow start

The Virginia football team comes into Saturday’s clash against No. 15 North Carolina on a four-game losing streak. It’s unusual territory for a program coming off such a successful 2019 campaign.
A program on the rise entering this season, UVa (1-4, 1-4 ACC) has struggled to build off the momentum built by last season’s Orange Bowl appearance. The Cavaliers sit at 0-3 on the road this fall, with solid showings against Clemson and Miami, but a disappointing defeat at Wake Forest.
Bronco Mendenhall’s team opened the season with a home win over Duke, but suffered a 38-21 to N.C. State in Scott Stadium.
Fortunately, the Cavaliers can avoid their road woes until the end of November. The team’s next three games come at home. They’re hoping Saturday’s game ends the current losing streak and leads into a winning streak.
Even with the tough start to the season, the Wahoos remain upbeat.
“They’re motivated, and they believe they’re a good football team, which is really important,” Mendenhall said.
On paper, the Cavaliers seem like they should be better than their current record. They have playmakers on the outside, and they like Brennan Armstrong at quarterback. A veteran offensive line gives him time to scan defenses through the air.
On the other side of the ball, the team’s linebackers lead the way for a defense lined with upperclassmen.
Despite experience and talent, the all-ACC schedule thus far has proven too much to overcome. Both Miami and Clemson sit in the top 15 in the latest AP poll. It’s been a challenging slate for the Wahoos, who are trying to focus on performance and process rather than outcomes.
“We’re really not focusing on the outcome, which man, that’s hard for grownups sometimes, too, myself included,” Mendenhall said.
Instead, the focus lies in the preparation and work needed to play well on Saturday.
Building blocks
Mendenhall liked the way the Cavaliers performed against Miami. They took a top-15 team to the wire on the road. While the result wasn’t what UVa wanted, it looked the part of a quality ACC team, especially on defense.
Mistakes and miscues define Virginia’s first five games, but it’s disingenuous to say the team has been all bad through five weeks. There are bright spots within UVa’s team.
“I really like the competitive spirit of my team,” Mendenhall said. “I like the resilience. I like how they competed. I actually think we took a step forward in a lot of directions.”
The return of Armstrong came up as one of those steps forward. Mendenhall said Monday that he felt the team fought harder and brought a better mindset in losses to Clemson and Miami this fall than compared to last season. He says Armstrong’s leadership played a role in that increased competitiveness.
Armstrong finished Saturday’s loss with 272 total yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.
“It’s a big confidence booster,” junior running back Wayne Taulapapa said of Armstrong rushing for nearly 100 yards. “When you have a tough quarterback, it’s easy to follow a guy like that.”
Armstrong averaged six yards per carry in the loss to Miami.
Player availability
Mendenhall expects a better understanding of player availability come Thursday, but he did share some insights during his Monday press conference.
Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr, running back Ronnie Walker Jr and defensive backs Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson all missed Saturday’s game against Miami. Walker Jr. dealt with an illness that kept him out of the Wake Forest game as well.
Adding any of those players into the mix could provide a big lift.
Mendenhall doesn’t expect Davis Jr. to be available this weekend, though.
“It’s a factor,” Mendenhall said of competing without Davis Jr. “Our ability to stretch the field vertically; he’s been the most effective player for us doing that.”
Up next
Avert your eyes, Comcast Xfinity users.
UVa’s Nov. 7 matchup against Louisville will kick off at 8 p.m. and air on the ACC Network. Every UVa football game this fall has aired on the network, which is not currently available on Comcast Xfinity's cable service.
The 8 p.m. kickoff also will be UVa’s fourth night game of the fall. This weekend’s game against North Carolina kicks off at 8 p.m. as well.
