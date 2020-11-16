Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers not looking past Abilene Christian

A 31-17 win over Louisville moves the Virginia football team (3-4, 3-4 ACC) to within one game of .500 despite starting the season 1-4.

Bronco Mendenhall and the Wahoos host a 1-4 Abilene Christian team this weekend, entering the game as a massive favorite. A win would mark three consecutive victories for the Cavaliers.

Mendenhall’s group liked the way it played Saturday when it beat the Cardinals, and it’s hoping to build off the quality showing this Saturday.

“I think it was a complementary football approach that helped us move forward through that game,” Mendenhall said. “Anxious now to take on the next opponent as we move down the stretch of the season.”

Saturday’s contest gives UVa its first – and only – game this fall against a nonconference opponent. Abilene Christian, an FCS foe, sits at 1-4 on the season. The Wildcats last played on Nov. 7, falling to Angelo State 34-21.

The Cavaliers make it a priority to stay focused each week, regardless of the opponent.

“There’s very little attention that we put on the next opponent,” Mendenhall said. “The focus is only on us.”

That mindset should come in handy for the Wahoos this week.