Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers gain confidence with another win

Virginia lost to Miami on Oct. 24, dropping to 1-4 on the season. The defeat extended the Cavaliers' losing streak to four games.

UVa players and coaches kept saying they were better than their record showed. As they turn the page to Virginia Tech week, the record now shows what the Cavaliers are capable of doing when they play at their best.

After Saturday’s 43-32 win over Boston College on Senior Day, UVa (5-4, 4-4 ACC) is on a four-game winning streak as it turns its attention to the Hokies. The Cavaliers turned their season around with a late-season surge, and a win over Virginia Tech would guarantee a winning record this fall.

“Coach always talks about hard things together and that four-game stretch of losing was extremely difficult just coming into practice and knowing we just came off another loss,” defensive lineman Mandy Alonso said. “Trying to get our minds right to get that win to spark that momentum that we needed to get this season ending how we wanted it to.”

With four consecutive victories under its belt, UVa enters its showdown with Virginia Tech playing some of its best football of the season. The string of wins also has the Cavaliers feeling more confident than they did in early October.