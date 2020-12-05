Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers gain confidence with another win

Virginia lost to Miami on Oct. 24, dropping to 1-4 on the season. The defeat extended the Cavaliers' losing streak to four games.
UVa players and coaches kept saying they were better than their record showed. As they turn the page to Virginia Tech week, the record now shows what the Cavaliers are capable of doing when they play at their best.
After Saturday’s 43-32 win over Boston College on Senior Day, UVa (5-4, 4-4 ACC) is on a four-game winning streak as it turns its attention to the Hokies. The Cavaliers turned their season around with a late-season surge, and a win over Virginia Tech would guarantee a winning record this fall.
“Coach always talks about hard things together and that four-game stretch of losing was extremely difficult just coming into practice and knowing we just came off another loss,” defensive lineman Mandy Alonso said. “Trying to get our minds right to get that win to spark that momentum that we needed to get this season ending how we wanted it to.”
With four consecutive victories under its belt, UVa enters its showdown with Virginia Tech playing some of its best football of the season. The string of wins also has the Cavaliers feeling more confident than they did in early October.
“We’re extremely confident,” Alonso said. “Coming off the win last year, it just gives us more edge to hold onto the [Commonwealth] Cup and keep the streak in our hands instead of theirs.”
There’s good reason for UVa’s confidence.
The Cavaliers beat Boston College despite allowing 520 passing yards. A few key turnovers helped on defense, and quarterback Brennan Armstrong became the first quarterback in program history with back-to-back 400-yard performances.
“It’s crazy it’s only his first year,” running back Shane Simpson said of Armstrong. “Obviously during the beginning of the year, you could definitely tell there were some jitters here and there, but now he’s settled in really well with us. Everybody’s meshing well.”
Armstrong helped guide the Wahoos to a season-high 549 yards in the victory over the Eagles.
Honoring Snowden
UVa linebacker Charles Snowden served as a leader all season. The NFL prospect was arguably the Cavaliers' best defensive player when he suffered a season-ending injury against Abilene Christian.
While Snowden couldn’t take the field for Senior Day, that didn’t stop the Wahoos from honoring their captain.
Simpson decided to wear No. 11 on Saturday to honor the injured linebacker and delivered a dazzling 73-yard kickoff return while wearing the number.
“I asked Charles if I could play for him, and he said he loved the idea and then I asked Coach Mendenhall and he approved of it, so I’m thankful for both of them,” Simpson said.
After the victory, Snowden broke the rock to celebrate the win.
“I didn’t know how to pay tribute to him and thank him any more than allowing him to do that in front of his peers,” Mendenhall said.
Mendenhall acknowledged Armstrong’s elite performance at quarterback, but he felt the need to give Snowden the chance to break the rock after the team’s Senior Day win.
“I can’t thank Charles enough for his leadership, for his example, for his trust in us, and it just seemed appropriate to give him, as a defensive captain, the last chance in this stadium to do that in front of his peers,” Mendenhall said.
Player availability
Six UVa players were unavailable for competition due to COVID-19, the program announced before kickoff. It’s unclear how many of those six players tested positive for the virus.
Noah Taylor and Jahmeer Carter were among expected starters to miss Saturday’s game. Brenton Nelson remained out with injury.
On the bright side for the Cavaliers, safety Joey Blount returned Saturday from injury. He contributed four tackles in his return to action.
Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. left the game early after taking a big hit on a reception. The defender was ejected for targeting, and Davis Jr. came off the field in pain before going with trainers to the locker room.
It’s unclear if some of those injured Cavaliers will be able to take the field next weekend in Blacksburg.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!