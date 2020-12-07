Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers embark on rivalry week

Virginia has come close to winning in recent trips to Blacksburg. The Cavaliers fell 34-31 in overtime of their most recent visit to Virginia Tech, storming back from a 14-0 deficit only to blow a fourth-quarter lead. In 2014, Virginia lost 24-20 on its trip to Virginia Tech, and the Cavaliers were close in 2008 as well, falling 17-14.

“It’s a big deal,” Blount said. “The last time I was at Blacksburg it was an experience I won’t forget. The crowd was intense.”

While the crowd won’t be packed due to COVID-19 health protocols that limit attendance, the game still matters to both sides. Picking up a road win would be special for the Wahoos, who have been through a long and arduous season to reach this Dec. 12 game.

“To finish it out with a potential win in Blacksburg, would just add to the story,” Blount said.

Injury updates

Blount, who returned from injury Saturday against Boston College, is expected to suit up again this weekend. He says he rushed back from a leg injury earlier this season. After playing against Wake Forest, Blount didn’t take the field until Saturday’s win over Boston College. He feels healthy now and ready to finish the season.