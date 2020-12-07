Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers embark on rivalry week

It’s rivalry week.
While the initial ACC football schedule pinned Virginia against Virginia Tech to open the season, a postponement due to COVID-19 moved the matchup to Dec. 12. The two rivals meet Saturday at 8 p.m. in the regular-season finale.
“The culmination of the season, I think it’s playing out just as it should with Virginia playing Virginia Tech last game of the season in Blacksburg,” senior safety Joey Blount said. “It’s going to be a hell of a game for sure.”
For the first time since the 2004 showdown, UVa enters the game with ownership of the Commonwealth Cup. The Cavaliers beat the Hokies 39-30 last fall to break a 15-game losing streak in the series.
The Cavaliers travel to Blacksburg confident.
With Saturday’s win over Boston College, Virginia has won four games in a row. Virginia Tech, on the other hand, lost to Clemson on Saturday, its fourth consecutive defeat.
The teams find themselves heading in opposite directions.
“Sometimes the perception of what direction the team is going has a lot to do with just the schedule and how that plays out,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
For UVa, its slow start coincided with games against Clemson, N.C. State and Miami. All three programs have at least eight wins this fall.
For Virginia Tech, its recent losing streak came against quality opponents in Liberty, Miami and Clemson.
Strength of schedule certainly plays a role in outcomes, but the Hokies have also been at less than their best in recent games. Clemson beat Virginia Tech 45-10 after the Hokies lost to Pittsburgh 47-14 two weeks prior. They’re struggling.
Mendenhall still respects the challenge of Virginia Tech’s playing style and rushing attack, which present a test this weekend. Head coach Justin Fuente’s team leads the ACC in rushing yards per game with 238.9 per contest.
“Much like every year under Coach Fuente, Virginia Tech is hard-nosed, they’re run first, they’re physical, they’re tough, they play aggressively,” Mendenhall said.
Khalil Herbert averages 7.6 yards per carry, and he’s one of just three ACC running backs to exceed 100 rushing yards per game this fall.
Stopping the Hokies begins by stopping the run.
Breaking the road losing streak
Last season’s victory over Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium broke UVa’s 15-game losing streak to the Hokies. Unfortunately for UVa, it still hasn’t won at Virginia Tech since 1998.
The Cavaliers hope to end that road losing streak this weekend.
Virginia has come close to winning in recent trips to Blacksburg. The Cavaliers fell 34-31 in overtime of their most recent visit to Virginia Tech, storming back from a 14-0 deficit only to blow a fourth-quarter lead. In 2014, Virginia lost 24-20 on its trip to Virginia Tech, and the Cavaliers were close in 2008 as well, falling 17-14.
“It’s a big deal,” Blount said. “The last time I was at Blacksburg it was an experience I won’t forget. The crowd was intense.”
While the crowd won’t be packed due to COVID-19 health protocols that limit attendance, the game still matters to both sides. Picking up a road win would be special for the Wahoos, who have been through a long and arduous season to reach this Dec. 12 game.
“To finish it out with a potential win in Blacksburg, would just add to the story,” Blount said.
Injury updates
Blount, who returned from injury Saturday against Boston College, is expected to suit up again this weekend. He says he rushed back from a leg injury earlier this season. After playing against Wake Forest, Blount didn’t take the field until Saturday’s win over Boston College. He feels healthy now and ready to finish the season.
Blount, a senior, added Monday that he hasn’t made a decision about whether this year will be his last or if he’ll return to UVa and use the extra eligibility offered to players by the NCAA.
Mendenhall didn’t give any additional status updates to players such as linebacker Noah Taylor or defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter. Both players missed Saturday’s victory over Boston College.
Cavaliers honored
Ryan Swoboda was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Boston College. According to a UVa release, Swoboda received a run-blocking grade of 86 against the Eagles. He also excelled as a pass blocker, earning a grade of 96 out of 100.
Swoboda helped pave the way for a tremendous offensive showing on Saturday. Virginia racked up over 500 yards of total offense for the second consecutive week, surpassing 200 rushing yards in the victory.
In the coaching world, inside linebackers coach Shane Hunter was selected to the American Football Coaches Association 35 under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute. The rising star in the coaching professional will have a chance to participate in the one-day institute with some of the other brightest young minds in the college football coaching profession.
