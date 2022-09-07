Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers' coordinators have ties to members of Illinois coaching staff

There will be time allotted for pregame pleasantries between familiar foes when Virginia arrives at Memorial Stadium on Saturday to meet Illinois.

Perhaps, just not enough for those slow-cooked ribs that Cavaliers defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said he grew fond of when he worked 13 seasons alongside Fighting Illini special teams coordinator Ben Miller at Air Force.

“He’s got all these grills,” Rudzinski said Wednesday. “He’s got the smoker. Got one of those egg [grills]. And we have kids that are the same age, so it’s fun to be able to touch base. Our kids grew up together.”

Miller isn’t the only member of Illinois’ staff to have crossover at Air Force with Rudzinski. Illini defensive line coach Terrance Jamison worked under Rudzinski in the same role in 2019 and their offensive line coach, Bart Miller, was at the Academy in 2017, too.

Second-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema said he’s close with Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, and that the three ex-Falcons assistants in Champaign currently are, “very aware of how good of a coach [Rudzinski] is.”

Because of the insight Illinois might have into UVa’s new-look defense, which yielded 17 points and no big plays against Richmond last Saturday, Rudzinski is paying close attention to what inside information the Illini may have in his preparation for the contest.

“Every week what you do is you have to go back and adjust there as far as any signals,” Rudzinski said. “Then, two, being really introspective, having worked directly with Terrance on the defensive side of the ball, it’s making sure that schematically if there were things that he passed along to the [Illinois] offensive staff that we got to make sure signals are different and all those pieces.”

UVa offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had overlap at N.C. State with Illinois defensive backs coach Aaron Henry as well as wide receivers coach George McDonald, but Kitchings wasn’t as worried about his previous colleagues’ knowledge into how the Cavaliers may operate on offense because some of his approach has changed since then.

“And with Coach [Tony] Elliott, we’re working together, so nothing changes [with preparation] there,” Kitchings said. “I’ll say ‘Hey’ to them before the game and then try to kick their butts during the game.”

Added Rudzinski, whose daughters are friends with Jamison’s daughters, about coaching against his buddies: “It’s just like going out and playing bags or corn hole with your brother. I’ll tell you what, it’ll be fun to go compete against those guys. They’re talented coaches, but looking forward to the opportunity to get after them.”

■ Cavaliers running back Ronnie Walker Jr. is eager to return to game action, he said after practice on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Elliott ruled Walker Jr. “a game-time decision” for Saturday.

“If I’m not confident, I’m not going to put myself out there,” Walker Jr. said. “But I feel confident like that this injury had never happened.”

In the spring, Walker Jr. got off to a blazing start under Elliott and the Hoos’ new regime, earning the majority of first-team running back reps until suffering the setback. Walker Jr. said the injury was a fibula fracture, but it wasn’t weight-bearing and had no impact on his tibia, which allowed him to come back to practice sooner than expected.

“I thought it was a sprain at first,” he said, “and I had tried to get back up and get back and play, but I couldn’t. It was frustrating at the time.”

He said UVa’s training staff, led by Kelli Pugh, did a tremendous job guiding him through his rehab to return to full health.

■ Also on the injury front, on Tuesday, Elliott said offensive tackle Jonathan Leech (hand) was available in an emergency situation this past Saturday against Richmond and should be in the Cavaliers’ offensive line rotation this weekend.

■ Cornerback Fentrell Cypress II logged three pass breakups this past Saturday in first start since last year’s October win over Louisville. Cypress II missed the final six games of 2021 with an injury, and said he feels this season is an important one for him.

“I just want to show what I can do because I’ve had trouble the last couple of years with injuries,” he said, “and I feel like this year is the first year to play to my true potential and that’s why I’m excited. It brings more confidence to know that I’m healthy.”

About his productivity in the season-opener, Cypress II said: “I was happy with my performance. I wish I could’ve caught the ball more, but I’m still happy that I stopped them from catching the ball.”

He had eight tackles as well, and Elliott said the staff named him their defensive player of the game.

“The thing with Fentrell is just confidence,” Elliott said. “He’s a lot more confident. He’s getting opportunity. I made it known that I believe he can be a really good player, to him, so I think he feels that there’s trust from the coaches that he can do what we need him to do and do it at a high level.”

■ Wide receiver Keytaon Thompson said he thought the offense performed well while debuting a new system this past Saturday, noting the balance the Cavaliers achieved in their victory.

“And [running back] Perris [Jones] had a really impressive game,” Thompson said, “which I was looking forward to seeing that from him. So, we came out and executed what we wanted to.”

■ In future nonconference scheduling news, UVa will host FCS William & Mary in 2025 and 2027, FBSchedules.com reported on Wednesday. The Cavaliers and the Tribe played most recently last season when UVa blanked W&M, 43-0.

■ Former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall has found a way to stay involved during the college football season.

He announced he is launching his own podcast, ‘HeadCoachU’ and in the show’s trailer, he said the podcast will be “getting into so many issues beyond the game to discuss what’s happening in college football and why we’re playing the game.”

Mendenhall spent six seasons at UVa, leading the Cavaliers to an Orange Bowl berth in 2019. He stepped down from his post after last season.