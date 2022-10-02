Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers continue to be plagued by slow starts

DURHAM, N.C. — Saturday marked the third time in the last four games that Virginia was held without a first-quarter touchdown.

The Cavaliers are mastering the skill of starting slow.

“It’s almost like these guys got to get behind before they get started,” Hoos coach Tony Elliott said.

“That’s something we’ve got to look at and evaluate,” offensive coordinator Des Kitchings added.

In its loss at Duke, UVa was behind 21-0 before it managed to put together a drive into the red zone.

In first halves this season, the Hoos have been outscored 75-48, but 28 of those 48 points came in Week 1 against FCS Richmond. Versus FBS competition, the Cavaliers have given up 65 first-half points this fall and only tallied 20 points in the opening 30 minutes of action.

“I challenged the guys when we came in at half,” Elliott said about what he noticed from his team at Wallace Wade Stadium, “because there were a couple of things that I saw at the beginning of the game that just let me know, ‘Alright, I see a little bit of we’ve had a little bit of success even though we didn’t win [last week at Syracuse] that guys played decent and we made a comeback,’ and that we weren’t going to start the way we wanted to start.”

He said he doesn’t have a remedy to fix the issue.

One thought that Elliott said never crossed his mind was to, perhaps, jolt his offense by trying convert a fourth-and-3 on its first possession from the Duke 39. Instead, quarterback Brennan Armstrong was used to pooch punt the football to flip the field.

UVa had converted two third-down opportunities earlier on the series.

“There wasn’t,” any temptation to go for it on fourth down, Elliott said. “Just with the conditions, the situation. I felt like the offense was playing better than we were at Syracuse. … But, no, was just playing straight up and not trying to be overly aggressive and put us in a deeper hole.”

Kemp’s brief return

Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV returned from missing the last two contests because of an illness only to exit during UVa’s first offensive series against Duke.

Kemp went to the ground with an ankle injury, according to Elliott, after being tackled following his second reception of the game. Elliott said he did not think the injury was serious.

Through the first five plays, the Cavaliers had called for Kemp to touch the ball three times. On the first snap, a touch pass from Armstrong to Kemp fell incomplete and then he caught a screen pass that turned into a 9-yard gain.

“It really didn’t influence the game plan [after Kemp’s departure] because it was him or [wide receiver Keytaon Thompson],” Kitchings said. “It was the same type of stuff. It was just being able to take some of the load off KT early in the game, because the last two weeks, he’s had a lot of touches, which is obviously great, but to have Billy back and give us another guy in that spot, to distribute the ball to was part of the plan.

“Whether it was Billy or KT, get the ball to them early and out on some spatial stuff to see if [Duke] can tackle us and move the ball that way.”

Thompson finished with a team-high in targets (11), catches (6) and receiving yards (61) for the third straight contest. His blocking on the perimeter for Armstrong on the quarterback’s 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter enabled Armstrong to get in the end zone.

Praise for Leonard

UVa had prepped for Duke quarterback Riley Leonard’s dual-threat ability, but still couldn’t stop the emerging standout.

“We knew on film he was super athletic,” Hoos defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “He’s done a nice job all season.”

Leonard burned the Cavaliers for 129 yards and a touchdown through the air to go along with 59 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Strong second half

In spite of missing the first half because of the targeting penalty he incurred the week before at Syracuse, Cavaliers linebacker Nick Jackson had a great second half against the Blue Devils.

He racked up 10 tackles to go over the 300-tackle mark for his career. It also marked the 17th double-digit tackling performance during his time at UVa.