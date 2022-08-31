Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers believe more balance can lead to even better results on offense

The benefit of balance on offense can reveal itself as early as the game-planning process begins.

And while first-year Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings didn’t divulge what his unit’s scripted opening series might look like on Saturday when the Hoos start their new campaign against Richmond, he did share how he thinks through assembling that initial set of offensive plays.

“We want to get off to a good start, bottom line,” Kitchings said Wednesday, “so if we believe that running the ball early on will help us get off to a good start, then that’ll be our plan. If we feel like, ‘OK, we got to get [quarterback Brennan Armstrong] in some rhythm in this game to get off to a good start,’ that’ll be our plan. So, it can be interchangeable week to week.”

The flexibility and versatility of the scheme Kitchings and first-year coach Tony Elliott installed has Armstrong and his receivers, who were so successful in an air raid offense last year, believing the Cavaliers could be tougher to slow down this fall.

UVa averaged 34.6 points per game a year ago.

“When you’re able to run the ball, you can determine a lot of things,” Armstrong said. “You can keep a defense honest. And then everyone talks about our receivers, which they’re great, but when we’re able to run the ball, keep people honest and tuck those [line]backers in a little more, it’ll give those [receivers] more space.”

Said wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who hauled in a team-best nine touchdown grabs last fall, about the accompanying run game for this fall: “It freezes safeties, freezes linebackers, freezes cornerbacks. It freezes the defense, and if you have to respect the running game then the passing game will open up even more. That’s just like with the passing game, if you have to have respect the passing game, then the run game will open up. So, I feel like with a better run game this year it’ll open up way more for us.”

Armstrong said he should have more opportunities to use play-action passing as well.

Beginning with the Spiders, Elliott, Kitchings and the other offensive assistant coaches can determine from one week to another — depending on the opponent’s defensive tendencies and how UVa has scouted the defense it’ll face — what method of attack best suits the Cavaliers to begin a particular game.

■ Kitchings is one of three assistant coaches, who will work from the coaches booth this season, along with defensive ends coach Chris Slade and linebackers coach Clint Sintim.

The other seven — defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, special teams coordinator and running backs coach Keith Gaither, wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, defensive backs coach Curome Cox, defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing, quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb and offensive line coach Garett Tujague — will be on the sideline.

■ About Richmond’s defense, Kitchings called the Spiders’ linebackers “ultra-talented.”

UR doesn’t return any starting defensive linemen from last season and have only one player back in the secondary who started every game in 2021 in corner Amir Hall. But, the Spiders' group of linebackers is one of the best in the FCS.

Middle linebacker Tristan Wheeler headlines the group after posting consecutive full seasons in which he tallied 100 tackles or more, and his 256 career tackles are the fifth most for any active player in the subdivision.

Playing on either side of Wheeler will be Wayne Galloway and Phil O’Connor, who saw significant action last season. O’Connor racked up 47 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last fall.

“And knowing Coach [Russ] Huesman,” Kitchings said of the Spiders’ headman, “with me being a former FCS guy myself, I know he’s a very, very good defensive coach. … Those guys play good fundamental football, they attack the football and they try not to give up very many big plays. We know they’re going to be well-coached.”

■ Cavaliers defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said Richmond has a mix of talent at running back and in the passing game.

A duo he’s aware of are Spiders quarterback Reece Udinski and wide receiver Jakob Herres, who played together earlier in their careers at VMI.

“So, it’ll be tough to stop,” Rudzinski said, “but we’ll have to find a way.”

About what he’s looking for from his defense on Saturday, Rudzinski said he wants to see the group tackle well. The fundamentals of tackling were a focus throughout the preseason for the Cavaliers, but he said he’ll only learn how improved his players are in that area come Saturday’s contest.

■ Rudzinski said the Hoos will rotate their defensive linemen on Saturday.

“We want to put our best guys out there,” he said. “That’s first and foremost, and then secondly, what we want to do is make sure guys stay fresh and we’ve given a cap for each guy as far as what his number [of plays in a row he can play] we can get to, and then get another guy in there to hunt on these quarterbacks.”

■ Left guard John Paul Flores, a graduate transfer from Dartmouth, said he’s been able to develop cohesion with freshman left tackle McKale Boley since they’re playing next to each other and have a class on grounds together on Mondays and Wednesdays. It’s a religious studies course, Flores said, and another freshman lineman, Dawson Alters is in the class as well.

“It’s a good time to build chemistry on and off the field,” Flores said.

He added he thinks Boley is prepared for his college debut and first-career start on Saturday.

Flores will make his UVa debut after spending his last two seasons as the Big Green’s starting left tackle.

■ Kitchings said it’s been comforting for him to see the same five first-team offensive linemen practice consistently together since the end of training camp. UVa had some O-Linemen in and out of practice earlier in August, but the five starters — Boley, Flores, center Ty Furnish, right guard Derek Devine and right tackle Logan Taylor — have had time to gain some trust in each other, according to the OC.

“And they’ve got some pride about themselves,” Kitchings said. “They know the question marks are all surrounding them and protecting Brennan and giving us a chance to run the football, so there’s a lot of pride in that group to come out and play together and play well together.”

He said Boley’s inexperience won’t limit how the Cavaliers operate on offense either.

“We’ve stressed our guys in all facets with our line and going against our defense,” Kitchings said, “so we feel confident we can put him out there, and that’s why he’s going out and we don’t have to change what we’re doing.”