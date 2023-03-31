No defender in the ACC was more productive than former Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson over the past three seasons.

The ex-Cavaliers standout tallied more tackles since the start of the 2020 campaign than any other player in the conference. During that span, he racked up 326 total takedowns and recorded three straight seasons with 100 tackles or more.

Midway through their spring practices, the Hoos are determining the best way to make up for the steady output lost.

“It’d be nice to have another guy who has 100 tackles but I don’t know if it has to be that,” UVa linebackers coach Clint Sintim said. “Nick was a great player for us.”

But Jackson is off to finish his college career at Iowa and taking the 10.1 tackles per game he averaged over the last three years with him, leaving Sintim to train lesser experienced players for larger responsibility.

Junior James Jackson started six times this past fall and is taking first-team reps at linebacker alongside sophomore Stevie Bracey with fellow sophomore Trey McDonald mixing in as well.

“We have a few guys who are capable of that,” James Jackson said about the chance he or one of his teammates could put together a 100-tackle year. “But if that doesn’t happen, we’d be fine with everybody contributing in their own ways.”

Said Sintim: “I’d rather a guy have maybe six or seven tackles and a couple of tackles for loss [in a game] or make the right tackles or a game-saving tackle or be in the right spot. Those are the things I’m focused on with this group and at the end of the season if they end up with 50 or 60 tackles, so be it. The hope is that they’re the right 50 or 60 tackles to help our team win.”

Jackson had 60 tackles this past fall as a sophomore, and said he increasingly gained confidence as he played more.

He had 11 tackles and a sack during UVa’s November meeting with North Carolina.

“For James, it’s not a matter of if you’re going to make the play, but how consistently can you make those plays? And I think he’s been trying to do that,” Sintim said.

Bracey appeared in seven games and McDonald played in three in their freshmen go-around, but are more comfortable now than they were then. Bracey said it took him time to adjust and learn the coverage responsibilities a linebacker has within UVa’s multiple-look defense, having only played in a 3-3-stack defense at the Lovett School in Atlanta ahead of getting to Charlottesville.

As for McDonald, Sintim said: “Trey is a smart guy. Trey is well-intentioned and he’s a good worker, so I’m excited about Trey and just like the rest of those guys, you continue to develop and hopefully he can help us this year and play a role for us.”

Hoos in unison with Elliott

One important distinction between the current spring and the past season is “the team overall is definitely listening to Coach [Tony] Elliott more,” Cavaliers wide receiver JR Wilson said.

He elaborated and pointed out that the Hoos have a better understanding of what Elliott expects from them on a daily basis and are trying to be more accountable in meeting those expectations this year.

Earlier this spring, Elliott said he sensed that from his squad, too.

“We don’t have to coach the fundamentals of practice about getting on the field, getting off the field, practicing fast and the guys understand the philosophy around the way that we practice,” the second-year coach said, “with the tempo, the speed and the efficiency. Those things I’m not having to chase down like I did last year and in fairness to those guys last year, it was all new to them. So, these guys have now been through it for a spring, a fall and now they’re into their second spring. The big thing is we can have fun and we can really, really coach the fundamentals and details of what we’re doing because we don’t have to coach those other things.”

Elliott said his staff has been able to transition into coaching the how and why of the way a drill should be done or a play is constructed or a point is taught instead of simply what has to happen.

WRs dish on Muskett, Woolfolk

Through the eyes of wide receivers catching passes from them, the two quarterbacks — Tony Muskett and Jay Woolfolk — vying for Virginia’s starting job have varying strengths.

Muskett has more game experience than Woolfolk and that’s one difference, according to Wilson.

“He’s overall making sure everyone is on the same page and as a quarterback, he’s got a lot back there to handle,” Wilson said, “but I feel like he makes it easy for everyone to understand. He’s very comfortable and I like his presence. Taller guy, quarterback, slim and he looks like he can move, so I think highly of Tony.”

Said wide receiver Malachi Fields about Muskett, the transfer from FCS Monmouth: “The chemistry is definitely growing. We’re out here working in practice and getting timing things down, getting right.”

What Woolfolk has in his arsenal that many quarterbacks would likely love to have, is the powerful arm he also uses on the pitcher’s mound for UVa’s baseball team.

“Jay is more of a strong arm,” Wilson said. “The baseball, he throws it 98 mph, so he’s got a little rocket on him, so I feel like Jay is Jay. He’s got a strong arm and knows how to sling it, so I feel like Jay brings a different caliber than Tony.”