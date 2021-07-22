Virginia football notebook: Cavaliers aim to right recent road struggles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sept. 4 marks the beginning of the 2021 Virginia football season, and it also represents the first time since defeating Virginia Tech on Nov. 29, 2019, that the Cavaliers will allow a capacity crowd in Scott Stadium.

“We’re excited to be fully operation in the fall,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said Wednesday. “The coaches are excited, student-athletes are excited. I know the fans are ready for it, so hopefully things will continue to go in the right direction and we can do that.”

COVID-19 restrictions limited UVa’s home crowd in 2020, although the Cavaliers still went 5-1 at home. They’re 12-1 at home over the past two seasons. With restrictions expected to be loosened closer to pre-pandemic levels barring a last-minute change, UVa expects to welcome thousands of fans into Scott Stadium for home contests this season.

Williams shared that ticket sales are “better than expected” but declined to share any numbers.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall is proud of his team’s success at home, but he also recognizes that an underrated storyline surrounding his program is the team’s shortcomings on the road. Virginia is just 2-9 in games outside of Charlottesville the last two seasons.