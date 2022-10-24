Virginia football notebook: As he breaks school passing records, Armstrong remains focused on winning

He already owned school records for passing yards in a career, passing yards in a single season and touchdown throws in a single season.

And Virginia’s veteran left-handed quarterback, Brennan Armstrong, completed the quartet of key marks for players at his position this past Thursday by becoming the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in passing touchdowns when his throw to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks went for a 44-yard score in their 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech.

The passing touchdown for Armstrong was the 57th of his career to move ahead of Matt Schaub, whose 56 passing touchdowns were the previous high for the program until Armstrong tied it with a 40-yard throw to Wicks against Louisville on Oct. 8.

“I’m proud of myself in a sense from where I started to where I am now,” Armstrong said, “but I’m just happy we got the win on the road, honestly.”

In true Armstrong fashion, he was more relieved the Hoos snapped a three-game losing streak and that the result against the Yellow Jackets delivered some well-earned hope for the Cavaliers that they can turn their season around.

UVa is 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Miami due to visit Scott Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s awesome for Brennan,” offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said about Armstrong setting the record. “It’s awesome for everybody to get a win, and the guy came back for a reason to try to win some games and the thing I like about Brennan is he doesn’t talk about records, he doesn’t talk about stats. He just wants wins. He wants Ws, and we got one [on Thursday].”

Armstrong said he’ll likely have more appreciation later in life for what he’s accomplished individually throughout his time with the Cavaliers.

“I think when you look back on stuff, you can be like, ‘Oh, shoot. That’s insane,’” Armstrong said. “… When I was 18 years old coming into Virginia, I wanted to be a great quarterback and start and those were my goals, and now I’m starting and then there are things that come with that, but obviously, it has to do with my teammates. I can’t play the game by myself. I’ve had great teammates along the way in my five years here and they played a huge part in those records happening.”

Cavaliers might face another backup QB

For the third consecutive contest, UVa could find itself in a bout against a backup quarterback.

On Monday during his weekly press conference, Miami coach Mario Cristobal said he didn’t know whether or not Hurricanes starting signal-caller Tyler Van Dyke would be able to play in this Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. encounter with the Cavaliers. Van Dyke suffered an injury during the second quarter of Miami’s loss to Duke this past Saturday after being sacked and taken hard to ground by Blue Devils linebacker Cam Dillon and defensive back Darius Joiner, who each rushed cleanly from Van Dyke’s blindside.

“I know [Van Dyke] was sore after the game,” Cristobal told reporters in South Florida. “He didn’t finish the game, but we’re doing everything we can to get him ready, but in the meantime, we have a lot of faith in both [backup] Jake [Garcia] and [third-string quarterback] Jacurri [Brown].”

Garcia relieved Van Dyke against Duke, finishing 13-of-21 for 198 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

This past week, UVa’s defense dominated against Georgia Tech, which was forced to use backup Zach Gibson after starter Jeff Sims exited with an injury in the second quarter. And earlier this month, Louisville beat UVa with reserve QB Brock Domann while standout Malik Cunningham was sidelined.

Leading the league

Following the stellar defensive performance that the Hoos put together Thursday at Georgia Tech, a few members of the defense emerged into ACC statistical leaders.

UVa senior defensive end Chico Bennett Jr.’s six sacks this fall paces the league, and his .86 sacks per game are tied for the 18th most in the FBS. His two sacks and seven tackles against the Yellow Jackets, who he began his career with, earned him ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for the second time this fall, too.

Senior cornerback Anthony Johnson and junior cornerback Fentrell Cypress have nine pass breakups a piece, and they’re tied for the most in the ACC in that category. The duo is the only pair of defenders from the same team nationally with at least nine pass breakups this season.

UVa-UNC kickoff time set

Virginia’s Nov. 5 home contest against North Carolina will kick off at noon and be televised on ACC Network, the conference announced Monday.

The meeting between the Cavaliers and the Tar Heels marks the 127th edition of the ‘South’s Oldest Rivalry.’