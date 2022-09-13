Virginia football notebook: Antonio Clary aims to 'play big' against 6-foot-8 ODU tight end Zack Kuntz

Virginia safety Antonio Clary is reaching into his memory in preparation of the Cavaliers’ Saturday home clash with Old Dominion.

Clary is anticipating he’ll be matched in coverage at times against 6-foot-8, 251-pound Monarchs tight end Zack Kuntz, whose 73 catches last year were the second most for any tight end in the FBS.

“Just play big, I guess,” said Clary, a 6-footer, about trying to be competitive while defending at a size disadvantage.

Clary has experience, though, in this department, noting all the practice reps he took against former Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods last year. The 6-foot-7 Woods was a third-round NFL Draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts this past spring following his stellar 2021 at UVa.

“I mean I covered Jelani a lot in practice,” Clary said, “so I’m used to playing against a big guy. So, don’t let [Kuntz] put his body on you and be physical with him, because if you don’t be physical with him, they’re going to take advantage of you.

“So just be big and play physical with him,” Clary continued, “match the physicality. But the height is the height, so you have to play physical.”

Kuntz, a second-year transfer from Penn State, has two receptions through two weeks this year, but he was an All-Conference USA first-team selection last fall and UVa struggled against tight ends in its loss this past Saturday at Illinois, so the Cavaliers can’t let Kuntz get comfortable.

Illinois scored twice on throws to tight ends off run fakes in its win over the Hoos — once a 39-yard throw from Tommy DeVito to Michael Marchese and the other a 2-yard throw from DeVito to Tip Reiman. In all, three Illinois tight ends combined for eight catches for 77 yards and the two touchdowns.

“It’s really just eyes,” Clary said of the defense allowing those two touchdowns, “being able to have your eyes locked in on your right progression, because that was really it.”

■ Cavaliers center Ty Furnish said UVa’s offensive line is spending extra time meeting together this week after this past Saturday’s rough showing in Champaign.

“We have to be better,” Furnish said.

The Hoos allowed quarterback Brennan Armstrong to be sacked five times, and they only averaged 1.4 yards per rush against the Illini.

Furnish said the meetings are nightly and are player-led to study Old Dominion’s blitzes and defensive scheme, so UVa’s front is better prepared for the Monarchs than they were for Illinois.

He said he believes communication within the O-Line will improve because of the additional film sessions, too.

As of Tuesday, there were no changes to the starting five offensive linemen.

UVa coach Tony Elliott said there are ways in which the coaching staff could plan to assist the group as well.

“And that’s what I told the staff, and I had to do this in my past,” Elliott said. “As coaches, our job is to meet the kids where they are and at times as coaches, you want to pull ‘em up to where you are. But at the end of the day, none of us go on the field. We have to make sure and be honest with ourselves and evaluate what they’re capable of doing and help them be able to do it.”

■ Both Furnish and linebacker Nick Jackson said Tuesday morning’s practice was a good one and a step in the right direction following Saturday’s loss.

■ Elliott said he’s already told the team he expects Old Dominion to play confidently on Saturday.

“They’ve already beaten a Power Five [team],” Elliott said.

The first-year Hoos coach added he believes collectively the Monarchs are more athletic defensively than Illinois was. He said he’s most impressed with Old Dominion cornerback Tre Hawkins III, who has logged 11 tackles and three pass breakups already.

“He can play anywhere,” Elliott said. “He can run, play man coverage.”

■ On the injury front, Elliott said he’s hopeful punter Daniel Sparks returns to action this week.

Sparks punted well this past Saturday, booting two of his punts inside Illinois’ 10-yard line before exiting with an injury after getting hit. But, “he is doing good,” Elliott said Tuesday.

Additionally, safety Darrius Bratton is dealing with a bone bruise and high-ankle sprain, and Elliott said the Cavaliers are hoping Bratton’s issues aren’t long-term. Bratton played in UVa’s season-opening win over Richmond, but did not play at Illinois.