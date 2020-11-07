VIRGINIA FOOTBALL: MIDSEASON REPORT CARD

Coaching: B+

A few sloppy execution mistakes from the Wahoos keep the coaches from earning an A, but they deserve credit for the performance this fall. Yes, the Cavaliers sit at 2-4 overall on the season and they lost winnable games to N.C. State and Wake Forest.

On the flip side, the Virginia players clearly believe in Mendenhall and UVa’s culture. Every player who spoke to the media after the team’s sluggish start stressed the same things.

They believed they needed to execute better, but they also believed they were better than their 1-4 record indicated. With the win over North Carolina and an easier schedule in the second half of the season, the Cavaliers can still salvage a winning season despite playing during a pandemic and breaking in a new starting quarterback.

“Every team that we played this year, I think we could’ve [beaten],” offensive lineman Chris Glaser said before facing UNC.

Glaser went on to add that “just because their ranked, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Despite a 1-4 record, UVa believed it could beat a top-15 team. The belief ultimately resulted in a victory.