Virginia football first-half evaluation: What worked, what didn't and what needs to be fixed

Three consecutive losses into its lone bye week of the campaign has dampened the excitement Virginia’s football program entered the season with under first-year coach Tony Elliott.

The Cavaliers are 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with, perhaps, some of their toughest contests — vs. North Carolina (Nov. 5), vs. Pittsburgh (Nov. 12) and vs. Coastal Carolina (Nov. 19) — still in front of them. The Tar Heels might be the favorite in the ACC Coastal Division currently considering they’re the only one in the division without an ACC loss, and Pitt is the defending conference champion. Non-league foe Coastal Carolina is unbeaten and earning Top 25 votes.

So, the midway mark provides the chance to evaluate what’s worked, what hasn’t and more for the Hoos before they embark on the second half of their season, which begins Thursday night at Georgia Tech. They’ll need to win four of their last six to reach bowl eligibility.

What’s worked

1. Tackling and taking the ball away: UVa’s defense has benefited from all the time coordinator John Rudzinski spent teaching proper tackling techniques during the offseason and through training camp as well as his emphasis on ways to create turnovers. The Cavaliers’ 11 turnovers gained are tied for the third most in the ACC and are within the top 30 nationally. They’ve intercepted four passes and recovered seven fumbles. In regard to tackling, the Hoos are giving up fewer long plays than they did last year because players are often in the proper spot to tackle and most of the time have executed.

2. Perris Jones at RB: His unlikely path from former walk-on to finally starting at running back in his fifth season at UVa didn’t come with any guarantee he’d thrive in his well-earned opportunity. But Perris Jones has solidified himself as the team’s clear-cut top running back. He had a 103-yard performance in Week 1 against Richmond, and helped the Hoos nearly come back at Syracuse with 87 rushing yards and a score. Jones is averaging 5 yards per carry and has caught for two touchdowns.

3. Consistency of the secondary: Whatever Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox are doing with the safeties and corners on the Cavaliers’ roster is working. Some the defense’s most impactful plays have come from senior corner Anthony Johnson, senior safety Antonio Clary, junior corner Fentrell Cypress II and sophomore safety Jonas Sanker. They have combined for the four interceptions and 16 pass breakups. Sanker is second on the team with 45 total tackles.

What hasn’t worked, and can it be fixed?

1. Brennan Armstrong in this offense: It’s necessary to keep perspective here. In UVa’s move to the more balanced system Elliott and OC Des Kitchings installed, Armstrong was never going to put up the gaudy yards and touchdowns he did last year. But a huge drop in completion percentage (from 65.2% in 2021 to 55% this fall) and rise in turnovers (10 total interceptions in 2021 to seven interceptions through six games this fall) wasn’t anticipated. The positive is he’s been better the past two weeks (60% completion rate on throws versus Duke and Louisville) compared to the first four games (52%) as he’s acclimated to the offense. And as one NFL scout said to me in a press box earlier this fall, he believed his view of Armstrong later in the season would be much different than it was at the time, because he thought Armstrong would get better as the campaign progressed.

2. Offensive line consistency, continuity: For an extremely inexperienced offensive line, it wouldn’t be fair to assess that nothing has worked. The five up front played very well at Duke and provided Armstrong time to throw, and UVa’s decision to bring in Dartmouth transfer John Paul Flores has proved to be necessary as he’s started all six games at guard to this point. The Hoos managed to get through the first two weeks with true freshman McKale Boley starting at left tackle, too. It’s rare for a freshman to crack the starting lineup no matter the circumstance. But there are times when it’s very clear the group hasn’t played together much, like when it has faced odd-front defenses. Identifying blitzes or twists and communicating efficiently to handle that look is difficult and only improves with experience. The Hoos have failed to settle on a center — they’ve rotated Ty Furnish and Jestus Johnson III there — but usually the center is the point-man for the O-Line in communication. This will remain an area the Cavaliers seek improvement in.

3. Special teams: Given that UVa has a small margin of error each week, its special teams cannot continue to demoralize the Cavaliers. At Illinois, a fumbled punt-return try led to a touchdown for the Illini. Against Syracuse, missed field goals wasted scoring chances, and against Duke, a blocked punt and a fumbled kickoff return made life extremely easy for the Blue Devils. Since the contest at Syracuse, Elliott swapped kickers by promoting freshman Will Bettridge to the No. 1 job in place of former starter Brendan Farrell. Bettridge booted a 47-yarder against Louisville this past weekend, so maybe that move works out to be the smart one for this season and long term. But other issues need major cleaning up.

First-half offensive MVP

Keytaon Thompson, WR: If there’s been one trusted wide receiver of Armstrong trying to help him out, it’s been Thompson. His 41 catches are the second most in the ACC and his 449 receiving yards are third most in the league. He makes tough, contested grabs, too, can catch-and-run on a screen and is Armstrong’s go-to target. Thompson scored a rushing TD against Syracuse.

First-half defensive MVP

Anthony Johnson, CB: Johnson’s two interceptions and seven pass breakups are tied for the second most in the conference. He typically is lined up against the opponent’s best receiver each week, so without Johnson, who is also a leader for the defense, the unit would be missing a major contributor. If he keeps playing like he has, he’ll be on his way to an NFL career.

Best team performance

vs. Old Dominion: Against in-state foe Old Dominion, the Cavaliers needed to rally in the final minute to win. They did, with Armstrong completing a 30-yard pass to Lavel Davis Jr. to get UVa in ODU territory to set up its game-winning field goal as time expired from Farrell. The defense was stingy for most of the afternoon while limiting the Monarchs to only 4.7 yards per play and 2.8 yards per rush.

Worst team performance

at Duke: The Cavaliers were buried early by the Blue Devils and were never competitive at Wallace Wade Stadium. They had woes on offense, defense and special teams, and seemingly had no solution.