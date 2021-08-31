Virginia football fans eager for return to Scott Stadium

Fans stormed the field at the end of Virginia’s 2019 home schedule, leaving university staff to shield head coach Bronco Mendenhall and quarterback Bryce Perkins from adoring supporters.
As mayhem broke out in Scott Stadium following the team’s win over Virginia Tech, Mendenhall and Perkins relished in the moment.
Saturday, UVa’s football program welcomes fans back to Scott Stadium after a pandemic-altered 2020 season forced most fans to watch on TV.
“I’m way more excited for a game against William & Mary than I probably should be,” Nate Rathjen said.
Rathjen, a 2016 alumnus who went to every home game from 2012-19, says he’s attended a few professional sporting events in recent months, but he’s eager to return to Scott Stadium for the first time since two seasons ago.
While games in Scott Stadium weren’t silent in 2020, the dip in energy from 2019 was jarring. The environment felt subdued with only 1,000 fans allowed each week due to COVID-19 restrictions, a stark contrast to the team’s 2019 season.
Virginia averaged 47,811 fans per game in 2019, with attendance surpassing 52,000 on three occasions. The team’s September win over Florida State drew 57,826 people.
That 2019 season was a banner year for UVa football, especially when it played at home. The Cavaliers won the ACC Coastal Division and ended the season playing in the Orange Bowl. Success in Scott Stadium — UVa went 7-0 in Charlottesville — played an important role in that season. The regular-season finale against Virginia Tech ended a 15-year losing streak to the Hokies and clinched the Coastal.
For many fans, the win over Virginia Tech was their last Scott Stadium experience.
“That was such an eventful moment for those of us who were around for X number of years,” Corey Miles said. “It’s always weird going back. The last time we were here was that day.”
Miles, who grew up in Lynchburg and has attended UVa football games for over 30 years, says major sporting events help him mark life events. He’s cautiously optimistic about what Saturday’s season opener against William & Mary could represent a few years down the road.
“Hopefully Saturday evening is a tangible cement marker into a hopeful return to normalcy,” Miles said.
Saturday, while much more normal than the 2020 season, won’t be without COVID-19 impacts. Masks need to be worn in indoor public spaces within Scott Stadium. That includes restrooms, elevators, shuttles, the press box and suites.
Some college football programs require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans to attend home games. That’s not something UVa requires.
“I know other schools have done vaccine mandates for people who are going to the games, and honestly I would have liked to see UVa doing that,” Rathjen said.
Even without the vaccine mandate, Rathjen plans to attend games. He’s vaccinated and feels comfortable heading to an outdoor sporting event. Others shared similar thoughts, saying the vaccine helped put them at ease about attending large gatherings.
Attendance may not immediately reach 2019 levels this season, though. A university spokesperson told The Daily Progress they expect attendance Saturday to be in the high 30,000s or low 40,000s, with approximately 30,000 tickets having been distributed and a student contingent of roughly 10,000 expected.
Virginia drew just over 45,000 fans when it hosted William & Mary on Sept. 6, 2019. November matchups with Notre Dame and Virginia Tech figure to be two of the biggest draws this fall.
As fans prepare for a return to Scott Stadium, they’re looking forward to many of the game-day traditions they took for granted in previous seasons.
A year away from the gridiron put the experience in perspective.
“From tailgating to the entrance of the Cavalier and the team, the band, singing the Good Old Song after a score and seeing how bad ACC refs can mess up a game, I’m just excited to see a college football game in person,” Dan Petriskie, a UVa season ticket holder since 1998, said in an email.
Hunter Simons, a 25-year-old Lynchburg native, grew up attending UVa football games. He echoed thoughts shared by other fans planning to return, saying a college football Saturday is about much that the result on the gridiron.
Simons often visits Fry’s Spring Station with family and friends after games, grabbing pizza and checking in on other college football action across the country. Prior to games, he tailgates with friends and family.
“I feel like I’m every bit as excited for that as I am for the actual game itself,” Simons said.
On the field, the Cavaliers are anxious for fans to return. They went 5-1 at home last season, but the added noise at home only helps their chances of winning. With a 17-2 home record over the last three seasons, Virginia believes it has developed a strong home-field advantage with the potential for sustained success.
The on-field results matter to fans, but after last season, the chance to spend a few hours watching a game with loved ones — and thousands of other UVa supporters — feels monumental.