Virginia football fans eager for return to Scott Stadium

For many fans, the win over Virginia Tech was their last Scott Stadium experience.

“That was such an eventful moment for those of us who were around for X number of years,” Corey Miles said. “It’s always weird going back. The last time we were here was that day.”

Miles, who grew up in Lynchburg and has attended UVa football games for over 30 years, says major sporting events help him mark life events. He’s cautiously optimistic about what Saturday’s season opener against William & Mary could represent a few years down the road.

“Hopefully Saturday evening is a tangible cement marker into a hopeful return to normalcy,” Miles said.

Saturday, while much more normal than the 2020 season, won’t be without COVID-19 impacts. Masks need to be worn in indoor public spaces within Scott Stadium. That includes restrooms, elevators, shuttles, the press box and suites.

Some college football programs require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans to attend home games. That’s not something UVa requires.

“I know other schools have done vaccine mandates for people who are going to the games, and honestly I would have liked to see UVa doing that,” Rathjen said.