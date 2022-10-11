Virginia football coaches using bye week to recalibrate and evaluate

This is Virginia’s extended opportunity to recalibrate without having to worry about preparation for a particular opponent.

The Cavaliers are in the midst of their only off week of the campaign, sitting 2-4 overall at the halfway mark of their schedule and winless through three tries in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They won’t play again until Oct. 20 at Georgia Tech.

“Definitely not the position we thought we’d be in at all,” Hoos linebacker Josh Ahern said, “but there’s nothing else you can do other than wake up the next day and keep working. So that’s the team mindset of the group. That’s all we can do.”

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski each said they’d be sure to use the bye wisely to evaluate where their respective unit stands.

“We’re competitors and we’re going to keep coaching these guys up,” Kitchings said, “and they’ve responded every week with coming to work, coming to practice and we’ve just got to come together.”

Said Rudzinski: “It’ll give us a chance to go back and look at schematically who we are, to see what we’re executing well and see what we need to do better during the second half of the season.”

What worked for Rudzinski’s defense through the first four weeks of the fall hasn’t shown up in UVa’s most recent setbacks — a lopsided loss at Duke and home defeat this past Saturday against Louisville.

During the first four weeks, the defense limited opponents to 19 points per game and 350 total yards of offense per game. But Duke tallied 38 points and Louisville had 34. Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another against the Hoos. Cardinals quarterback Brock Domann, the backup who started in place of injured standout Malik Cunningham, logged a passing touchdown and a rushing score.

And Domann’s rushing touchdown, a 44-yard sprint on an option keeper, highlighted the big-play trend Rudzinski certainly wants to eradicate. That touchdown was one of three allowed from outside the red zone in the losses to Duke and Louisville. Domann’s 32-yard pass to wide receiver Marshon Ford and Duke running back Jaquez Moore’s 59-yard run were the others.

In the four previous contests, only one of the seven touchdowns UVa yielded came on an explosive play from beyond the 20-yard line.

“Someone was assigned to the quarterback. We’ve just got to be more disciplined with our execution,” Rudzinski said about Domann’s long touchdown run.

The defense is still creating turnovers at an impressive clip. The Cavaliers' 11 takeaways this fall are tied for the 28th most in the FBS and are a product of all the emphasis Rudzinski has put on forcing those turnovers since arriving this past offseason from Air Force.

On offense, UVa would benefit from eliminating all the giveaways it’s had. The Cavaliers’ 15 turnovers lost rank 126th nationally, and only three teams have turned the ball over more frequently.

Kitchings said he’d like for quarterback Brennan Armstrong to continue trusting in the coaching he’s getting, too. Each of Armstrong’s last two outings were steps in the right direction, according to the first-year OC.

Armstrong threw for 313 yards and a touchdown along with two interceptions against Louisville. His 75% completion rate this past Saturday might’ve been higher, too, if it weren’t for critical drops from his receivers.

“Guys are going to make plays for [Armstrong],” Kitchings said, “and don’t try to do any more than that. Early in the season, he was trying to catch the ball for everybody. Now, he’s throwing the ball and hey, ‘If it’s caught, it’s caught and if it’s dropped, it’s dropped,’ but move onto the next play. Don’t try to do any more than that and he’s gotten better with overcoming that.”

Both Kitchings and coach Tony Elliott said the Cavaliers remain committed to the running game as well, but acknowledge they have to improve in that area. Elliott highlighted the offensive line’s struggles against odd-front defenses, which were evident against the Cardinals, at Syracuse and at Illinois.

In those bouts, UVa averaged 65.6 rushing yards per game. In the other three contests versus four-down front defenses, the Cavaliers averaged 193.6 rushing yards per game. Kitchings said the running backs have to be better in those scenarios matched up against three-down lines, too, in an effort to help the O-Line out.

“It’s third down-and-2, and [freshman running back] Xavier [Brown], you can’t trip,” Kitchings said of one of the mishaps on Saturday. “It’s what it is and you have to make plays.”

The idle week offers the chance for any players dealing with injuries, bumps and bruises to get healthier also before the end-of-year stretch begins. After Georgia Tech, four of UVa’s last five games — vs. Miami, vs. North Carolina, vs. Pittsburgh and vs. Coastal Carolina — are home before the regular-season slate concludes at Virginia Tech.

“We’ll take advantage of it, continue to learn, continue to teach,” Rudzinski said. “We’ve got a bunch of young men who are hungry to win and what we have to do now is put it together.”